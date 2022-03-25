Two of the three candidates seeking the District 5 seat on the Carroll County Schools Board of Education spoke at a meeting of the Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia on Thursday night in Carrollton and briefly outlined their platforms.
Former BOE member Bill Kecskes, who served on the board from 2003 to 2007 and fell short in a bid to unseat Donald Nixon in 2018, and newcomer, Curtis Stepps, spoke and took questions from a small group of attendees.
Tom Sizemore, the third candidate who will be listed on he May 24 ballot, was unable to attend.
Kecskes took the opportunity Thursday evening to reiterate his positions on the county school board's annual budget and reserve fund and said if elected, he would also lead an effort to give back as much as $21 million to taxpayers by reducing the county's school tax millage rate.
"Instead of paying such high salaries to administrators and having so many non-classroom personnel on the payroll," Kecskes said, "we need to do more financially for the classroom teachers, as well as beef up after school and summer school remedial programs."
"Why? Because it's the right thing to do," he said.
Stepps said that he believed school facilities should be utilized on a "year round basis and more should be done to assist classroom teachers."
"And I want to make sure that all schools in the county are funded fairly and equally," he said.
Bernice Brooks, who has served on the Board of Education for several years and is a retired educator with 42 years of experience in the classroom, was in attendance at the meeting. She was asked what responsibilities board members held.
"Really, it's basically three things: set policy, hire the superintendent, and approve recommendations made by the superintendent," Brooks said.
Terms of two other members of the current board, Chairman Bryant Turner, of District 7, and Vice Chairman Sandra Morris, of District 2, are completing their current terms and will be unopposed on the May 24 ballot.
School board elections are non-partisan.
