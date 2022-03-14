Following the conclusion of qualifying last Friday for the general primary election on May 24, only one of the three seats on the Carroll County Schools Board of Education is being contested.
While District 2’s Sandra Morris will return unopposed for another term along with current board chairman Bryant Turner who represents District 7, three candidates paid the $50 qualifying fee and will be running for the District 5 seat held by longtime veteran educator Donald Nixon who decided not to seek reelection after having served for the last 20 years.
“I’ll be turning 80 years old soon, so I decided not to run again and devote my time to my family and other interests,” Nixon noted.
Running for Nixon’s seat, which represents the Mt. Zion district, are Bill Kecskes, who previously served on the Carroll County Schools Board of Education from 2003 to 2007; Tom Sizemore; and Curtis Stepps.
Nixon has been an iconic figure in Carroll County for many years as a teacher, school administrator, coach, and board member.
Kecskes ran against Nixon in the 2018 election when Nixon won with 63% of the vote.
In an email to the Times- Georgian, Kecskes stated that he is campaigning for the seat again because he believes “the county school board’s $146,000,000 budget has become bloated, and there is no transparency to dissect and fully analyze the budget. Yet, we’ve added no additional schools and our enrollment has not measurably increased. We need a transparent forensic audit.”
He added that, “Clearly there is an extreme lack of transparency. I want to once again be a watchdog for taxpayers’ money.”
“In analyzing what skimpy financial documents I could, I notice the BOE is keeping way too much money in financial reserve,” he further stated.
“OCGA (Official Code of Georgia Annotated) 20-2-167 (a) 5 mandates a “reserve fund of 13-14% of the BOAE’s annual operating budget with no more than 15% in the reserve fund. I call upon the BOE to refund to taxpayers the excess beyond 15%.”
He additionally noted in his email to the Times-Georgian that he is “running to protect the nutritional well being of our students. Specifically, when I was last on the BOE, we forbade any non-nutritional fundraising item, specifically candies, donuts and sugar based items.”
“Too many of our students are headed in the wrong way and will likely suffer from diabetes in the future,” he said. “I now see the BOE has routinely approved the fundraising sale of Krispy Kreme donuts, candies and chocolate.
“I’m afraid the vending machines within the schools also contain an abundance of sugary and salt items,” he continued, “Research has shown that an intake of salt and sugar items during the school day has an adverse reaction to a student’s ability to learn.”
In other comments, Kesckes said that in his review of fundraising requests, he noticed the Board of Education’s approval for a gun raffle at one high school in the county system.
“While I am a strong 2nd Amendment advocate, I find it unseemly to raffle a gun on school property to underage children,” he added.
In another area of concern, Kesckes said he is calling for a review of “administrators’ inflated salaries and a review for the necessity for so many central office administrators.”
Kesckes earned two graduate degrees in education from West Georgia College and is a retired classroom teacher. He and his wife, Jackie, have been married for 37 years and have two daughters who graduated from Mt. Zion High School
“We are well rooted in Carroll County, and my main motivation for running again is to give back via community service in my retirement years,” Kesckes said.
“The previous superintendent (John Zauner) often commended me for ‘doing the right thing’ and that has been my guiding light,” he noted,
Delene Strickland, CPA, Carroll County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Finance, issued a response to Kesckes’ comments on the school system’s budget:
“Carroll County School System maintains a target fund balance in accordance with Board Policy DCL: Fund Balance,” she said. “Fund balance is measured at fiscal year end based on the subsequent fiscal year’s budget. The District’s balances are the highest in December through February and the lowest in September and October due to the periodic tax collection schedule.”
“Maintaining a minimum fund balance allows the district to meet liquidity requirements associated with this uneven cash flow as well as the new liquidity needs driven by one-time federal grants which require the District to expend funds and then request reimbursement,” Strickland further stated.
“The District is independently audited by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts annually and has received a clean audit opinion with no findings in the last three audit reports.
“Additionally, the District was recognized by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts with the Award of Distinction for Excellent Financial Reporting for the last three audited fiscal years.”
