During Thursday night's regular meeting of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education for April, board members unanimously approved the purchase of a small tract of land adjacent to the Central High School baseball stadium and tennis complex in the amount of $205,000.
The .37 acre plot at 70 Sue Alice Lane is located adjacent to the CHS baseball stadium and tennis courts complex.
"Like most school systems, we are always in need of more parking at the school for students and also for various events, especially those near our sports facilities," noted Supt. Scott Cowart.
In other business conducted during the meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jared Griffis reported that 20 classroom teachers had announced plans for retirement at the end of the current school year. As the current 2022-23 term draws to a close during the spring months, impending personnel changes for the 2023-24 school year that begins in August are keeping Griffis and principals busy.
"Thus far, we have made 73 new hires system-wide to account for staff who have already announced plans to retire or transfer within or outside our system," Griffis said, "and we are looking at hiring possibly another dozen or so, as we get closer to the end of the school year as other teachers make decisions regarding their plans. "
He also noted that of the five new assistant principals who have been hired for the coming year, all of them are coming from within the system.
As part of Cowart's "Superintendent's Report" that was Thursday's board agent, he announced that the Carroll County system has been awarded a "Top Workplaces of 2023" honor by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The citation follows a fourth consecutive "Times-Georgian Reader's Choice Best Employer" and three straight Atlanta Business Chronicle "Best Places to Work" awards.
Other recent notable achievements that were announced and participants that were recognized at the meeting included:
- Villa Rica High School teacher Jonathan Cook was the state winner of the "Outstanding American History Teacher of the Year Award" named by the Colonial Dames of he 17th Century
- Central Middle School teacher Lucas Brock, Carroll County Schools System's Teacher of the Year, has been selected as a Top 10 Finalist for the 2024 Georgia Teacher of the Year award.
- Bay Springs Middle School math teacher Kelly Meeks has been selected as a state finalist for the 2023 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
- Ithaca Elementary's Reading Bowl Team won first place in the state at the Tome Society Reading event.
- Carroll County College and Career Academy students won several award at recent state competitions.
- Roopville Elementary School's academic team won the overall season title in Carroll County Schools academic bowl competition. Providence Elementary placed second.
- Villa Rica High School and Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School won National STEM recognition this month, and Villa Rica Elementary earned District earned District STEM recognition.
- Carina Solis, a Villa Rica High senior, was awarded a Silver Key by he Alliance for Young Artists and Writers and has been accepted at the University of Pennsylvania.
- Region Championship Teams, including Bowdon High Baseball, Central High Girls Tennis, and Villa Rica High Baseball.
- Central, Temple and Villa Rica Middle Schools and Villa Rica High School were awarded a total of over $11,000 in Fine Arts Consumables and Equipment Grants.the FACE grant provides up to $3,000 per echer for the acquisition of supplies and equipment needed to tech the required Georgia Standards of Excellence for Fine Arts.
