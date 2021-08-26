For the fourth consecutive year, the millage rate adopted by the Carroll County Board of Education will remain the same.
Board members adopted a millage rate of 17.998 mills during their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Although that is the same rate as last year, the board expects to collect more revenue than FY2020, making this a tax increase as defined by Georgia law.
The board conducted their third and final public hearing for setting their millage rate prior to voting.
There was no public input during the meeting.
The vote was a 7-0 majority.
The board also approved a plan to give a financial incentive for teachers to be vaccinated against COVID.
The one-time supplement will be for teachers who have either already taken both doses of the vaccine, or will register to take both doses by Sept. 30.
The one-time supplement incentive was a recommendation from the district.
County schools will be hosting an on-site vaccine clinic that is open to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 1, for the first dose. The second dose is scheduled for Sept. 30.
The on-site vaccine clinic will be located at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road.
While the board easily agreed upon setting the millage rate, they all had different views and reasons on how much the supplement amount should be, and if it should be approved.
The initial amount that was recommended by Superintendent Scott Cowart started out at $500 per employee.
Cowart said that in order to receive the money, the teachers would have to show proof of vaccination for both shots.
While the board was discussing the incentive amount, different numbers were thrown into the mix of what board members believed to be fair.
The board discussed a lower amount of $250, and at one point even mentioned the idea of giving $1,000.
According to Cowart, the budget would be able to support either amount, and would still have enough expenses to cover the learning loss.
“It would not impact the general funds,” said Cowart. “These funds will be [federal] funds. We have the latitude and capacity of funds without taking away what the funds are in place to do.
“If the amount was up to $500, again, that capacity is there with no problem, if that’s what the board choses to do.”
Cowart said to keep from impacting resources for students’ learning, some of the funds would be re-directed.
“We have already planned to spend a great number of dollars on the learning loss, so it would not take any funds away from that,” Cowart reiterated. “We would re-direct the funds that have been planned to go towards construction because we have to re-direct those anyway.
“And, it will still leave a bunch of money left to be re-directed as the staff identifies other areas that needs to be considered.”
The board had such a difficult time deciding on the appropriate amount due to the fact that some board members felt like the idea would be viewed as a “bribe” more so than a “token of appreciation.”
On the other hand, some board members thought it was neither.
“I know we said it was an incentive, but I think the the other day when we were talking about ‘thank you,’ it was really an appreciation,” said board member, Kerry Miller.
“We are not trying to coerce anybody; I think that’s the key. But, to thank those that are willing to take the shots.”
Although board member Bart Cater agreed to approving the supplement incentive, he disagreed with Miller’s reasoning, and stated why:
“I kind of disagree with that,” said Cater. “Because, I think that if you really care about your own health, you’ll make a good choice without having to be paid $500 or having to be paid $1,000.
“So you know, to me, we’re not coercing them, and it’s not really thanking them either. It’s like ‘we want you to do this because you’re not considering your own health,’ is the way I look at it.”
Before the vote, board member Bryant Turner, told the board what he feels is the most important aspect of
“I think that it’s critically important that our leadership and the way this incentive is portrayed is that we do not isolate anyone because of their choice,” said Turner. “I’m not insinuating that we would, but I would just like to publicly say that this is very important to me personally.
“There are divisions and personal feelings about this topic. So to me, that’s the most important element in the process after making this decision.”
After much debate on the supplement amount, board member Donald Nixon, made a motion to approve the one-time supplement at $300. His motion was seconded by board member Bernice Brooks.
When it was time for a call of the vote, not all board members voted the same.
The vote was a 5-2, with the majority approving the supplement at $300.
Board Chairman Sandra Morris was one of the members who opposed the supplement. Morris said she voted no because she is not trying to persuade the staff one way or another to take the vaccine.
“I have to do what’s in my heart,” said Morris. “If they are against getting the vaccine, then I don’t want to try and change what’s in their hearts. That’s just my personal commitment.”
Cowart said that the funds would be released in the December checks to the teachers who have already taken the shots, or will receive both doses by Sept. 30.
