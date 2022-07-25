Carroll County taxpayers may be seeing a tax bill that could be slightly higher than they received last year, according to a tentative decision made by the members of the Carroll County Board of Education at their regular scheduled monthly meeting earlier this month.

At the July 21 meeting held in the Gammon Board Room at the system’s board of education office on Independence Drive in Carrollton, the board members tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 3.71%.

