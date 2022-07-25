Carroll County taxpayers may be seeing a tax bill that could be slightly higher than they received last year, according to a tentative decision made by the members of the Carroll County Board of Education at their regular scheduled monthly meeting earlier this month.
At the July 21 meeting held in the Gammon Board Room at the system's board of education office on Independence Drive in Carrollton, the board members tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 3.71 percent.
The proposed increase would result in a millage rate of 17.500 mills, which would be 0.626 mills higher compared to the roll back rate. Further stated in the notice, which will be published in the county's legal organ, was the that without this tentative increase, the millage rate will be no more than 16.874 mills.
To gauge the dollar value the increase will bring, the notice listed the following example:
"The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $53.84, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $43.82."
Based on state law, the final vote can not be made until three public hearings are held. The meetings are scheduled for:
- Thursday, August 4, 12 p.m.
- Monday, August 15, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, August 18, 6:30 p.m.
The first two meetings on August 4 and 15 will be held at the Carroll County Schools' Board of Education Office located at 164 Independence Drive in Carrollton. The final meeting is scheduled for the school system's Performing Arts Center at 775 Old Newnan Road, Carrollton.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase.
According to Board Chairman Bryant Turner, different times for the hearings are scheduled to better accommodate the varied schedules of citizens who wish to attend.
Additionally mandated by state law, a "Notice of Property Tax Increase" must be posted in the official legal organ of Carroll County, the Times-Georgian. The notice is required to list specific information related to the increase, as well as the dates, times and locations of the required three public hearings.
The Board will vote on the millage rate at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. that will be preceded by the third and final public hearing.
Drafts of the 2022 millage rate rollback computation and the five-year tax digest history were distributed to the board members Thursday night at the July 21 board meeting. The highlights are noted below.
Highlights of the 2022 Millage Rate Rollback Computation:
- Preliminary tax digest totals $2.8 billion, which is a $381.9 million increase
- $173.8 million increase from inflation / reassessment (46%)
- $208.1 million in growth / improvements (54%)
- Current millage rate 17.998 mills generates 6.661% tax increase over rollback rate of 16.874 mills
- $96.66 annual tax increase for average homestead property valued at $225,000
- $78.68 annual tax increase for average non-homestead property valued at $175,000
- Impact of Digest & Millage Rate on future state funding:
- QBE funding
- There will be an estimated $1.9 million decrease in QBE funding due to the five mill local fair share increase
- Equalization funding:
- The district’s equalization allotment will decrease if local effort (millage) decreases
- State decreased total equalization funding 21% for 2022-2023 and is expected to decrease again in 2023-2024
At its June Board Meeting, the group voted to approve a $158.6 million General Fund budget for Fiscal Year 2023 that officially began July 1. The General Fund includes school operating costs and support services and is funded primarily by Quality Basic Education (QBE) allotments and local property taxes.
Also included in the overall budget is $45.9 million from school nutrition, federal, state and other grants, which are restricted based on funding source, and $30.3 million from the Capital Project Funds that include SPLOST revenues and expenditures, which are also restricted by state law to capital projects and equipment, state capital outlay funds and transfers from the General Fund for capital projects.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The highlights related to the 2022 millage rate rollback computation shown above came directly from the official documentation distributed at the Thursday board meeting.
