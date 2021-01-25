A trip to Super Bowl LV, a heavy part in taking down a top-25 college basketball program and a record-setting track performance were part of a big weekend for athletes with ties to Douglas County.
The headliner of the weekend belonged to former Chapel Hill High standout Cam Gill, who helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach the Super Bowl with a Sunday afternoon win at Green Bay.
Here is a look at what individuals and teams from the county did over the weekend:
• Cam Gill: Undrafted in April, Gill signed a free agent contract with the Buccaneers.
He became the first former Chapel Hill High player to make a 53-man NFL roster, and now he is the first Panther to play in a Super Bowl.
A former All-American at Wagner College in New York, Gill is a backup outsider linebacker and plays on the special teams.
He will be the second player from the county to play in a Super Bowl. Former Douglas County High standout Mike Tolbert is the first when he helped the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 in California in a loss to the Denver Broncos.
Tampa Bay will be the first NFL team to play in a Super Bowl it will host.
• Amari Robinson: A former standout for the Douglas County High Tigers, the Clemson sophomore had her highest scoring game of the season on Sunday.
She poured in 23 points to help lead the Clemson Tigers to a 86-77 win over No. 23 Syracuse in overtime at Littlejohn Coliseum
In addition, she had nine rebounds and four steals in the win.
An ACC All-Freshman Team performer last season, Robinson is averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Her career-high is 27 points, which she did last season against North Carolina A&T.
• Nicole Fegans: The Douglasville native broke the Georgia Tech women’s indoor 5K record on Saturday in Columbia, S.C., at the Carolina Challenge.
The senior went 16 minutes, 6.5 seconds to break the 18-year-old record set by Renee Metivier in 2002 at 16:12.26.
During the final lap Fegans clocked in at just 33.73 seconds, the fastest mark in the 25th lap for the entire field.
“Breaking the record today exceeded all expectations I had,” Fegans said. “Especially because this was just the second meet of the indoor season for me. All of my teammates cheering me on from the sidelines kept me going when it started to get really hard; I am lucky to have them. I am excited to see what is to come the rest of the season and cannot wait to see what the rest of the ladies are capable of!”
Last indoor season Fegans broke school records in the mile and 3K, showing in just her second race of the 2021 campaign that she intends on continuing that trend.
• George Bello: The Douglasville native was named to the 25-player U.S. Men’s National Team roster for a Jan. 31 match against Trinidad and Tobago.
Bello is currently a defender on for the Atlanta United.
The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. in Orlando.
• Alexander Cougars: The Cougars have advanced to the Class 6A Team Dual Wrestling Championship on Saturday.
Alexander is the top seed in the eight-team field that will compete at Lassiter High in Cobb County.
The Cougars will take on Valdosta in the opening round. If they advance, the Cougars will meet the winner of the Buford-Richmond Hill contest.
Alexander won the 2016 dual championship. Valdosta won it all in 2019 as Pope is the defending champion in the classification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.