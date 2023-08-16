COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Central and Temple

With the clock ticking down to the kickoff of 2023 high school football in the state of Georgia, the Times-Georgian will be previewing two coverage-area games per day up until this Friday, when the season begins and the official Football Preview tab comes out.
Today, we will look at two home games, one for the Central Carroll Lions and the other for the Temple Tigers. Both of these week-one games were wins for the Lions and Tigers last season, and both teams will undoubtedly be looking to keep it that way this year.
Redan @ Central
Last meeting: August 19, 2022 @ Central (Lions won 36-12)
Central had a successful preseason that included a scrimmage win over Spalding County at home on August 4, outscoring the visiting Jags 17-7 in varsity play.
It was clear from the scrimmage that the Lions’ offense would indeed rely heavily on the run game, as Central features one of the area’s best running back rooms that includes sophomore standout Jonaz Walton and junior Cameron Bolton.
Freshman starting quarterback J.R. Harris also made a statement in the scrimmage with a touchdown pass to Jonah Wilson from a goal-to-go situation to cap off the 17-7 varsity first half.
One position to watch in this first game of the season and down the line is at wide receiver. With the graduation on Vicari Swain, the Lions are playing the receiver position as a committee, with a number of different players looking to step up into the WR1 spot and/or secure a permanent starting role.
Redan finished 2-8 last season and missed the class 2A playoffs, their two wins coming against Stone Mountain and Towers of Decatur, also with a three-point loss to McNair being their only one-score loss.
From a personnel standpoint, perhaps Redan’s greatest graduated loss going into this season is that of offensive lineman Justin Pinkney, who signed to continue his football career playing for Reinhardt University.
The Raiders also graduated multi-role athlete Adrian Walker, but the rest of last year’s roster was made up mostly of underclassmen, meaning Redan will look very similar to last year when they take the field against Central to start the regular season, with a bit more game experience.
Pike County @ Temple
Last meeting: Aug. 19, 2022 @ Pike County (Temple won 41-18)
The last time these two teams met, then-Temple quarterback Cam Vaughn put on a show, rushing for 270 yards and six touchdowns. In fact, Vaughn out-rushed Pike County as a team that night (five different Pike County players combined for 260 yards).
However, with Vaughn now graduated and playing for Jacksonville State, the Tigers now have a two-quarterback battle on their hands between Jackson Gribben and Ashton Eskew, both of which have gotten significant playing time in the Tigers’ new wing-T-type offense in the offseason.
And speaking of offseason, the Temple Tigers went undefeated in their two scrimmage games in the offseason, counting a win over McNair in their spring game and a win over Mount Zion in their preseason scrimmage.
The Tigers return several key players outside the quarterback position, including running back C.J. Gray who had a standout performance against Mount Zion, as well as wide receiver/defensive back Maclann Metayer.
Also important to note, linebacker Freddy Watkins recently returned to the team following an injury, which will help to reinforce the Tiger defense.
A run-heavy team especially late last season, Pike County graduated three of their top four rushers from a season ago, including leading rusher Jakilen King who finished the season with 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
This graduated leading rusher list also includes quarterback Gage Lee, who was second on the team in rushing with 612 yards and nine scores rushing while also passing for 435 yards.
Now, the Pirates have a quarterback battle of their own this year, with multiple players on the roster listed as quarterbacks, including juniors Zane Bristol and Peyton Rivera.
The Pirates do, however, return rising junior Damarien Ross, who was third on the team in rushing yardage last season.
The Pirates graduated their leading tackler from last season in Carter Steele, who had 48 total tackles, but several players nearing this top-tackling number return for their junior or senior seasons.
