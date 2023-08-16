COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Central and Temple

Upcoming sophomore running back Jonaz Walton rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown last year when Central took on Redan. The Lions will again begin the season at home against Redan this Friday.

 File photo by Micah Hytower

With the clock ticking down to the kickoff of 2023 high school football in the state of Georgia, the Times-Georgian will be previewing two coverage-area games per day up until this Friday, when the season begins and the official Football Preview tab comes out.

Today, we will look at two home games, one for the Central Carroll Lions and the other for the Temple Tigers. Both of these week-one games were wins for the Lions and Tigers last season, and both teams will undoubtedly be looking to keep it that way this year.