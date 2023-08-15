COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Away Games

Senior running back Jordan Beasley and the Bowdon Red Devils travel to Manchester in one of two games outside the area this week. Beasley is pictured in a preseason scrimmage at Heard County.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

With the clock ticking down to the kickoff of 2023 high school football in the state of Georgia, the Times-Georgian will be previewing two coverage-area games per day up until this Friday, when the season begins and the official Football Preview tab comes out.

To start this series, we will look at the two games happening away from the coverage area, with Haralson County traveling to Rabun County and Bowdon traveling to Manchester.