COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Away Games

With the clock ticking down to the kickoff of 2023 high school football in the state of Georgia, the Times-Georgian will be previewing two coverage-area games per day up until this Friday, when the season begins and the official Football Preview tab comes out.
To start this series, we will look at the two games happening away from the coverage area, with Haralson County traveling to Rabun County and Bowdon traveling to Manchester.
Heard County also technically has an away game this week, but the game is still in the coverage area (at Bremen) and will be previewed later this week.
Bowdon at Manchester
Most recent meeting: November 18, 2022 @ Bowdon (Bowdon won 42-21)
The Red Devils
It will be an approximately hour and a half drive for the Bowdon Red Devils to start off their regular season in Manchester, Ga.
The Red Devils had two strong wins in the preseason, starting with a 35-22 win over Heard County on the road and a 33-14 win over Rabun County at home this past Friday.
After graduating their entire starting offensive line this past season, it seems that Bowdon has rebuilt that position group, with the help of a pair of transfers in senior Zatavien Vilsaint and sophomore Zatorien Vilsaint.
And there is another set of players sharing a last name making a place for themselves on the team in the offseason. Quarterback Kyler McGrinn has shown what he can do from an offensive perspective all summer, and now linebacker Dylan McGrinn has begun making key plays on the other side of the ball, recording multiple tackles against Rabun County last week.
And of course Bowdon still has contributing talent that has been in the program for years, including Jordan Beasley who had a standout game against Rabun, as well as Berkley Perkins, JaMichael Jones, Jackson Edwards, and others.
The Blue Devils
Bowdon’s opponent this Friday will be a familiar one. Bowdon played the Manchester Blue Devils twice last season, beating them once in week one 29-14 and in the second round of the A-DII playoffs, 42-21. The Blue Devils finished the season 8-4 last season with a region championship.
Manchester returns two very important contributors on offense, their two leading rushers in junior Quavion Cooper who led the team with 1,372 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns and senior Anthony Bartholomew who was second on the team with 1,145 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Factoring in receiving yardage, these two players combined for over 72% of Manchester’s all-purpose yardage last season.
On defense, the Blue Devils also return their top tackler in Javon “CJ” Favors, who had 66 total tackles last year. However, they did graduate their second leading tackler in lineman O’marion Brown, who now plays at the college level at Wofford.
Haralson Co. @ Rabun Co.
Most recent meeting: August 19, 2022 @ Haralson County (Haralson County lost 49-3)
The Rebels
Haralson will take an approximately three-hour drive northeast to Tiger, Ga. for their regular season opener against the Wildcats.
This will be the second week in a row the Rebels have faced a set of Wildcats, as they took on Villa Rica in a scrimmage at home last Friday. Haralson County was down 18-14 in the middle of the third quarter, but a recovered fumble set the Rebels up to potentially take back the lead before the teams put in their junior varsity rosters.
Haralson County played two different quarterbacks during varsity playing time in the Villa Rica scrimmage, with Bowen Estes getting the start through the first half and Haldyn Williams leading the first series of the third quarter.
Estes and Williams both had rushing scores in the scrimmage, with Estes capping the Rebels’ first drive with a 24-yard score and Williams slipping away with his first and only snap for a 55-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats
Two years back, Rabun County graduated standout quarterback and eventual University of Georgia signee Gunner Stockton, and the Wildcats essentially picked right back up where Stockton left off, as Keegan Stover stepped onto the scene as a senior last year and passed for 3,605 yards and 41 touchdowns.
But now, with the graduation of Stover, the Wildcats will see if they can again step into contention with 6’3” sophomore quarterback Ty Truelove, who backed up Stover last year, with 5’10” freshman Jett Whitworth also on the roster as a quarterback.
The Wildcats also lost their leading receiver from last season, Jaden Gibson, and their leading rusher, Lang Windham. Gibson, Windham and Stover were all big pieces of Haralson County’s loss to Rabun last year.
With these roster changes, and also seeing Rabun’s 33-14 loss to Bowdon in scrimmage play a few miles down the road last week, it is reasonable for Haralson County fans to feel a bit more confident than last season going into this game.
Granted, Rabun will have the home field, but if the Rebels can put together consistent, time-consuming drives, as they did in their first series against Villa Rica, and put pressure on Rabun’s young offense to execute, they could feasibly turn this matchup into a close game.
