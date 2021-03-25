Two government positions for Villa Rica — one old and one new — will be discussed during a called meeting of the City Council on Friday.
The council is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. on March 26 to approve the hiring of a public works director and a city finance director. The meeting is to be held at the Holt-Bishop Justice Center, 101 Main St.
The position of public works director is already established in the city, but its duties have been part of those assigned to other department heads. Previously, the duties were among those of Pete Zorbanos, whose title is director of Utilities. More recently, the job was that of Bobby Elliott, Community Development director & city engineer.
City Manager Tom Barber said Tuesday that the person hired as public works director would oversee the city’s streets and sanitation, as well as supervising the paving of roads and building sidewalks. That, he said, would free Zorbanos and Elliott to concentrate on their primary duties for the city.
The position of city finance director is new for the city, made possible by the promotion earlier this month by the city’s chief financial officer, Sarah Andrews, to assistant city manager.
In her new role, Andrews will retain the CFO title, but also supervise finance and accounting, purchasing, customer service, human relations, and information technologies.
City officials declined to provide the names of those being considered for the positions in advance of Friday’s meeting. However, in recent weeks, they have discussed the possibility of new hires within city staff due to “shakeups” in neighboring counties.
During the March 9 council meeting, at which Andrews was appointed to the assistant city manager position, Barber described the move as related to a long-term “succession planning” for city staff.
In previous meetings, both Barber and those on council have spoken of the loss of “institutional memory” for the city when long-term staffers have left the city for new positions elsewhere, taking with them their on-the-job experience. This has caused problems ranging from city workers not knowing where pipes run under city streets to city leaders being unsure of the rationale of previous decisions.
