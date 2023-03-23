Carrollton's City Council met Thursday morning to take a look into the settling pond project, a new food truck court application, two rezoning requests, a new amendment to the Alcohol Ordinance, and a look into the potential of a new inclusive playground.

The Settling Pond Project was discussed briefly to open the meeting to give an update to the council on the progress that has been made so far behind the Ingles Shopping Center on Highway 27 North. At the moment, construction consists mostly of preparation such as removing trees and moving dirt. The preparation is going to allow construction to begin immediately once the construction materials arrive.

