Carrollton's City Council met Thursday morning to take a look into the settling pond project, a new food truck court application, two rezoning requests, a new amendment to the Alcohol Ordinance, and a look into the potential of a new inclusive playground.
The Settling Pond Project was discussed briefly to open the meeting to give an update to the council on the progress that has been made so far behind the Ingles Shopping Center on Highway 27 North. At the moment, construction consists mostly of preparation such as removing trees and moving dirt. The preparation is going to allow construction to begin immediately once the construction materials arrive.
A Food Truck Court Application on 957 Alabama Street was approved by the council during the work session. The council agreed that the food truck location would be helpful to get food options in that area of Alabama Street. The food truck would use the space in the parking lot next to the right of 957 Alabama Street when looking from the street.
The city council discussed two new rezoning requests that will be revisited during the next council meeting. The first rezone request was a simple switch from single family residential to residential townhouse. This allows the current duplex that is located at 805 Fertilla Street to fall under the correct compliances. The second rezoning request was a piece of land surrounded by Cedar Street, Thurman Street, and Thomas Newell Way. The request is to switch the property from general commercial to residential planned development. Huffman Group LLC are looking to build more townhomes on the land. The council discussed some concerns with the potential traffic issues that all of the new residents would cause.
The council has looked at the potential of adding wineries and distilleries to their alcohol ordinance through an amendment. This idea was prompted after a company reached out to Carrollton about opening up a tasting room in the red building on the corner of South Street and Lucille Avenue.
The city is looking at potentially opening up a new inclusive park at Hobbs Farm off the green belt. An inclusive park is a park designed to also be able to host people with physical and mental disabilities. The council seemed very enthusiastic regarding the potential park and beginning of the Hobbs Farm project. Steve Fuller of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners was in attendance during the meeting and discussed with the council the possibility of the park being a joint project between the city and the county. The council will look to approve the land for this project at the next council meeting.
