The city of Villa Rica held their city council meeting on Tuesday to discuss community development items that required a public hearing in addition to making changes to the consent agenda before casting a vote.

Mayor Gil McDougal called the Villa Rica City Council regular meeting to order on Oct. 4 with all council members present. On the meeting’s agenda, there were five items to be presented by Planning and Zoning Specialist Ron Johnson. Due to technical difficulties with the system not transferring documents related to the request to amend the zoning ordinance regarding the standard size of parking spaces and a proposed amendment to remove three tree species from the city’s list of approved trees, both items were voted to be tabled until the November council meeting. Only one item was unanimously voted to be table as Councilmember Leslie McPherson voted against tabling the second item.

