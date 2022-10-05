The city of Villa Rica held their city council meeting on Tuesday to discuss community development items that required a public hearing in addition to making changes to the consent agenda before casting a vote.
Mayor Gil McDougal called the Villa Rica City Council regular meeting to order on Oct. 4 with all council members present. On the meeting’s agenda, there were five items to be presented by Planning and Zoning Specialist Ron Johnson. Due to technical difficulties with the system not transferring documents related to the request to amend the zoning ordinance regarding the standard size of parking spaces and a proposed amendment to remove three tree species from the city’s list of approved trees, both items were voted to be tabled until the November council meeting. Only one item was unanimously voted to be table as Councilmember Leslie McPherson voted against tabling the second item.
According to Johnson, MQSK, LLC requested a variance for an encroachment of 9,235 square feet into the 75-foot stream buffer and 2,552 square feet within the 50-foot stream buffer in order to construct a 1,300 square foot Little Caesar’s restaurant, a gasoline service station with a canopy and a 3,250 square feet convenience store at 395 West Bankhead Highway. All of these businesses would be permitted in the property’s current zoning of C-1 commercial low density.
The purpose of the request is because the encroachment will allow the site to be developed as proposed and will address stormwater quality and control through on-site improvements, per Johnson. The Planning and Zoning staff recommended denial of this request because the applicant’s request covers approximately 22.5% of the total site area and that calculation does not include the state of Georgia’s required 25-foot buffer.
The council did agree that they would like the request to be made under the condition that the MQSK applies for the state buffer. But, even after discussion the council still unanimously voted to table the item.
The Planning and Zoning staff proposed an amendment to section 9.04 of the Villa Rica Zoning
Code in order to revise standards related to industrial developments. Before the amendment, the code reflected standards for commercial and industrial developments that have caused difficulties in industrial projects being able to accomplish certain code sections, per Johnson. The council voted to unanimously approve this amendment to the zoning code.
Applicant Walton Communities requested to make an amendment to a planned development that the city approved in 2019 to expand the development. The amendment includes more units, density, parking spaces and open space. In addition, the applicant would like to add the neighboring lot, 615 Old Town Road, for the extra space.
According to Johnson, Walton has completed the 90-unit phase one senior-only living and this alteration is only for the second phase. The unit count is proposed to increase from 110 units in Phase II to 143, an increase of 33 units and will feature family housing. The 615 Old Town Road lot is what will be used for open space and additional parking.
The council unanimously approved the amendment to the development, the rezoning of 615 Old Town Road from R-2 single family residential to planned unit development, and the authorization of staff to make changes to the rezoning map to reflect the new zoning of the Old Town Road address.
Before the council voted on the consent agenda, the development agreement with Fuqua Acquisitions item was removed. This is not to be confused with a different item related to escrow agreement with Fuqua Acquisitions. According to City Attorney David Mecklin, there was a one sentence addition made to the escrow agreement. Council member Danny Carter made the motion to authorize the city manager to establish an account at Synovus Bank and deposit $7,208,947 to serve as escrow funds to pay cost in pursuant to the city’s development agreement with Fuqua. The council voted to unanimously approve the changes to the consent agenda and the consent agenda unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.