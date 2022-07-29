The city of Carrollton is scheduled to hold their monthly council meeting on Monday, August 1, at 6 p.m. to vote and discuss local options sales tax (LOST) distribution, health codes, bid awards and a board appointment.
The city of Carrollton will have to vote on Monday to determine whether they want to adopt the proposed LOST distribution percentages.
Although Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan expressed in Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting that she would like all municipalities to participate and agree upon LOST distribution negotiations, Carrollton is the only municipality that is required to sign for the proceedings to move forward due to Carrollton being the municipality with the largest population within the county.
Carrollton is proposed to receive 23.44% of the LOST distribution if the resolution is adopted. The deadline for final LOST negotiation decisions is August 5. After that date, the municipalities would enter into non-binding arbitration which requires the municipalities to bring their lawyers into negotiations.
The Carrollton Council will be considering the adoption of a resolution related to health codes where unsanitary pools and tourist accommodations are health and safety hazards to the public and also exposes the city of Carrollton's citizens to hazardous conditions at pools and tourist accommodations, per the resolution.
The purpose of the resolution will establish standards for public health and related sanitation and safety matters and adopt rules and regulations of the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Carroll County Health Department if approved.
There is a project which consists of repairing a failed portion of the existing 60-inch corrugated metal pipe under the University of West Georgia coliseum parking lot. This includes the replacement of approximately 100 feet of storm pipe, backfilling and stabilizing the sinkhole area, along with final repaving of the affected area, per a memorandum prepared by City Engineer Tommy Holland.
Carrollton received four proposals after an RFP was issued and opened July 26. The council will consider awarding the UWG coliseum parking lot sinkhole repair project to Carl Owen Construction in the amount of $185,000. According to the memorandum, the city will be reimbursed by UWG plus a 5% administrative fee.
There is another project on the UWG campus which consists of repairing the existing 72-inch culvert under West Georgia Drive which includes a “spraycast” lining of full length of the existing culvert as well as the complete replacement of several associated stormwater structures, per the memorandum.
The city received two proposals after an RFP was issued July 26. The city will consider awarding the project to Compass Environmental Group, LLC in the amount of $282,000. According to the memorandum, the city will be reimbursed by UWG plus a 5% administrative fee.
The council will vote on these items at the August 1 council meeting.
