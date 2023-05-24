The Villa Rica City Council held a special called meeting to vote on three items which were a zoning ordinance modification, approval of a loan agreement with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority(GEFA), and an agreement with Blue Line Solutions, LLC for speed enforcement cameras. Council Members Shirley Marchman and Anna McCoy attended via telephone.
The first item discussed by the council was a moratorium in relation to accepting applications to residential development south of I-20 and multi-family or high-density residential development within the city. The moratorium will also apply to requests for annexation that take place south of I-20. The moratorium as presented would go to Sept. 15, 2023, but could be shortened or extended for by the Mayor and Council. The purpose of the moratorium is to make required changes to Villa Rica’s zoning regulations.
The initial motion was made by Council Member Danny Carter.
“I move to approve the...resolution enacting a moratorium on the acceptance of any applications relating to the licensing, zoning for, variances for, building of, expansion of, residential development in the city south of I-20 and multi-family or high density residential development anywhere within the City as well as any requests for annexation to the City south of I-20 until noon on Sept. 15, 2023, unless shortened or extended by official action of the Mayor and Council.”
Council Member Matthew Momtahan seconded the motion. The council approved unanimously.
The next item was approval of a GEFA loan agreement for $1,707,900 for the West Plant Pump Station Screen Addition. Finance Director, Jennifer Hallman presented the agenda item explaining that the loan origination fee would be $21,348.75, the terms would last 20 years, and the interest rate of the $1,707,900 would be 1.63%. The money is not being borrowed upfront.
“It is a reimbursement meaning that as we spend the money then I complete the form, Tom [City Manager Barber] and I sign it, provide all of the documentation, submit it and they reimburse us for it," she said.
The loan document is making the funds available now but will not be seen until money is spent.
Carter made a motion which was seconded by Council Member Leslie McPherson and approved unanimously by the council.
The final item was presented by Chief Michael Mansour seeking, “to enter a contract agreement with Blue Line Solutions, LLC. to install and administer Automated Speed Enforcement Systems in select school zones existing within Villa Rica.”
The two schools that were selected were Mirror Lake Elementary School and Villa Rica High School.
During the previous city council meeting, citizens raised the issue of speeding around the high school. The cameras for the high school will be located on Rocky Branch Road in an attempt to discourage speeding in that area surrounding the high school.
Carter made the initial motion again saying, “I move to allow the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Blue Line Solutions, LLC. for the implementation and administration of speed enforcement cameras within select school zones within Villa Rica after Mr. Mecklin provides the completed copy.” The motion was seconded by Momtahan and approved unanmiously.
