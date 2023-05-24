The Villa Rica City Council held a special called meeting to vote on three items which were a zoning ordinance modification, approval of a loan agreement with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority(GEFA), and an agreement with Blue Line Solutions, LLC for speed enforcement cameras. Council Members Shirley Marchman and Anna McCoy attended via telephone.

The first item discussed by the council was a moratorium in relation to accepting applications to residential development south of I-20 and multi-family or high-density residential development within the city. The moratorium will also apply to requests for annexation that take place south of I-20. The moratorium as presented would go to Sept. 15, 2023, but could be shortened or extended for by the Mayor and Council. The purpose of the moratorium is to make required changes to Villa Rica’s zoning regulations.

