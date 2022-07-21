In its monthly work session Thursday morning, the Carrollton City Council discussed a resolution for design standards for single family and townhome developments.
Mayor Betty Cason called the work session to order in Carrollton City Hall with all council members present.
A resolution of the mayor and council of the city of Carrollton, state of Georgia, to amend section 4.02.01, design standards for single family dwellings and townhouses was presented.
In the resolution, there were some additional standards for townhouses to ensure appearance is consistent with the surrounding neighborhoods.
Any standards mentioned are required.
At townhouse developments, all front and side yards shall be sodded. Vehicles may only be parked on paved areas designed for that purpose, the resolution says.
Regarding architectural standards for the structures, vertical or horizontal modulations must use one of either setback variations between dwellings or vertical modulation within each dwelling unit, per the resolution.
No more than two units shall have the same setback with the minimum required setback variation being one foot under setback variation, per the resolution.
For vertical modulation, the modulation shall be a minimum of one foot in depth and four feet in width and the sum of these dimensions shall be no less than eight feet.
According to the resolution, exterior siding shall consist of wood, masonry, rock, or fiber cement board. Vinyl siding is not permitted except on the cornices and soffits of the structure. A minimum of 20 percent of the front of each home shall be brick, stone, stucco, or other masonry.
Regarding porches, each dwelling unit shall have at least one porch, balcony, patio, stoop or deck facing the street. Each exterior door shall have a landing no less than four feet by four feet, per the resolution.
According to the resolution, all homes shall be situated on the lot so that the conventional front of the home faces the front yard. The minimum floor area shall be 900 square feet of heated space. The minimum building width shall be 16 feet.
The dwelling shall be attached to a permanent foundation system, including the supporting, blocking, leveling, securing, and anchoring the home and connecting multiple and expandable sections of the home, per the resolution.
All townhouse developments within 1,000 feet of the Carrollton GreenBelt shall connect to the Carrollton GreenBelt with a path of the same dimensions, materials, and specifications as the Carrollton GreenBelt, per the resolution.
All townhouse developments beyond 1,000 feet of the Carrollton GreenBelt shall install a path 1,000 feet in the direction of the nearest Carrollton GreenBelt location, which path shall be of the same dimensions, materials, and specifications as the Carrollton GreenBelt.
According to the resolution, for townhouse developments beyond 1,000 feet of the Carrollton GreenBelt, the city may, in its discretion, complete the path in order to connect it to the Carrollton GreenBelt.
Townhouse developments must have amenities. According to the resolution, common outdoor recreation space shall be provided in the form of trails, pavilions, multi purpose fields, playgrounds, community gardens, or another use consistent with the surrounding neighborhood.
The resolution will be officially considered at the next council meeting on Aug. 1.
