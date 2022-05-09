The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) recently announced that grant funds are available for 22DIV14 Civic Engagement in Rural Georgia - Get Out the Vote (GOTV).
The purpose of this grant is to fund grassroots efforts to promote civic engagement of those living in historically marginalized communities or rural areas across Georgia. The work will collaborate with existing grassroots coalitions and organizations to foster understanding of/engagement in civic engagement at all levels of government and to drive home the message that every vote counts.
Grant participants will understand their voting influence on legislation and policies that affect their everyday lives with the result being a robust network of advocates that work to strengthen community led change throughout Georgia.
Ideal grantees will have proven experience with and knowledge of grassroots organizing, Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, Georgia’s election/voter registration processes as well as existing barriers to full participation in both, voter rights, cultivating relationships with partner organizations and community groups, working with historically underrepresented and/or historically marginalized communities, particularly in political and organizing settings.
Sample activities of grant awardees can include, but are not limited to, providing transportation to participate in voting process; lead webinars; create collateral materials to educate the public about voting laws and rights, voter ID and additional eligibility requirements; understanding candidates and referendums that will appear on ballots; and organizing volunteers to build community civic engagement and understanding.
GCDD is seeking an experienced civic minded organization with a track record of supporting people who are members of one or more of the following demographics:
reside in rural areas
are not native English speakers
members of a historically civically underrepresented populations
members of historically marginalized populations
people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and/or their family members
Additionally, grantees will have proven experience with and knowledge of grassroots organizing; Georgia’s election/voter registration processes as well as existing barriers to full participation in both, voter rights, cultivating relationships with partner organizations and community groups; and building civic understanding and political action capacity across various communications platforms.
Applicants must provide summaries, websites, or program summary examples of past civic leadership work.
The expected output for this grant is that it will increase the number of people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and family members who vote and it will increase the number of people running for office who are educated about the issues important to people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and their families.
The timeline for this request for proposals is as follows:
NoFA posted in DD suite: Tuesday, May 3
Applications due: Wednesday, June 1
Staff application review: June 1-15
Grants selection committee review: June 15-30
Council approval: Friday, July 15
Award recipients announced: Monday, July 18,
Contract negotiations and signed contracts: July 18-25
Start date/work begins: Monday, Aug. 1
About the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities: The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) is the state's leader in advancing public policy on behalf of persons with developmental disabilities. Its mission is to bring about social and policy changes that promote opportunities for the wide spectrum of diverse people/persons with developmental disabilities and their families to live, learn, work, play, and worship in their communities. For more information, visit at www.gcdd.org.
