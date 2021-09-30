Council OKs bonds to build amphitheater; downtown hotel also planned

The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously Monday to OK the issuance of more than $14 million in revenue bonds for the downtown amphitheater project.
The council’s vote authorizes the Douglasville Conference Center Authority to issue the revenue bonds.
Revenue bonds don’t go before voters because they’re repaid by the revenues generated from the project. General obligation bonds, such as the $25 million on the Nov. 2 municipal general election ballot in Douglasville for improvements to Jessie Davis Park, have to go before voters because those bonds are repaid with property taxes.
The Conference Center Authority would own the amphitheater. The authority also owns the new and old conference centers.
Bill Camp with Raymond James told the city council Monday the city’s bonds sold for more than the face value of $14,375,000 and that the city would net $15,361,000. City staff attorney Lynn Woodward said the city will only pay back the face value of the bonds with interest. The repayment will take place over a 25-year period, Woodward said.
City Manager Marcia Hampton gave an update to the Board of Commissioners earlier this month on several projects going on in the city including the town green, which the amphitheater is a part of.
Hampton called the town green project the city’s “anchor development for downtown.”
Hampton said design for the town green was paid for with SPLOST funds and the construction will be paid for with the revenue bonds approved Monday.
Hampton gave a few details about what the project will include in addition to the amphitheater and town green. She said the bridge over Church Street that connects the county fire headquarters and the town green will become an entertainment space with individuals being able to host events on the bridge. The bridge tower itself will have a rooftop area where visitors can go to look over the entire town green, Hampton said.
Hampton said the city is currently in the due diligence phase with a private developer, Mill Creek, which she said would incorporate 10,000 square feet of retail space, 350 luxury apartment units and parking as part of the project.
In addition to the town green, Hampton told the BOC the city is in Phase II of its conference center plan, which she said includes a hotel.
After the BOC meeting, Hampton told the Sentinel a downtown hotel was the goal of elected officials.
“From that goal the Convention and Visitors Bureau conducted a hotel study to see if the market was ready,” Hampton said. “The first study showed we weren’t and the second study several years later suggested the market was ready.”
Hampton also gave an update on improvements to several city parks which she said were paid for entirely or in part with SPLOST funds.
She said the Mill Village Park improvements cost $523,432 and she called the park a “catalytic project” next to the old cotton mill site. She said the park will be an “anchor” for the east side of the downtown area.
Hampton told the BOC that Willing Workers Park is currently under construction with improvements costing $2,011,862. She said the work is expected to be completed in the next few months.
Willing Workers Park will “become a more expansive park and eventually become a trailhead for our trail system,” Hampton said. The trail system will connect to trails along the new Highway 92 route that will lead to Paulding County and the Silver Comet trail to the north and to trails to the south that will eventually lead to Sweetwater Creek State Park, Hampton said.
If voters in the city approve the $25 million bond issue in November, the renovations to Jessie Davis Park would include a zero entry pool, splash pad, a senior facility, an expanded gym and expanded parking, Hampton told the BOC.
“The reason this is important is because now that Highway 92 has been relocated this will serve as the north anchor for downtown and create connectivity into downtown we didn’t really have before on the north side,” Hampton said. “It will be our north anchor park. So we’re hopeful that the voters will consider that (general obligation) bond to allow necessary renovations for Jessie Davis.”
Hampton said that the parks master plan with the trail system is a “10-to-15 year” plan.
