It was a busy night Monday night for the Carrollton City Council during their monthly meeting.
Agenda items included recognition of the Recreation Department’s 2022 state and regional champions in track & field and gymnastics, three rezoning requests, and few budget items.
Also mentioned was the outstanding turnout the city of Carrollton had last weekend at The AMP.
During the announcements and comments section of the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Brett Ledbetter and City Councilman Bob Uglum commented about the weekend events and encouraged people to take advantage of the upcoming summer concerts that will be held at The Amp.
“I hope everyone had an opportunity to get out this past weekend,” Ledbetter said. “There were a lot of activities going on in our community. The concert Saturday night was awesome. Thank you to RaLin construction; they were celebrating their 50th year anniversary, and Marc Broussard was wonderful. There was a big crowd there, so I hope that everybody takes advantage of these free concerts that are put on at The Amp during the summer and enjoy all the activities that are coming ahead, the fourth of July and things like that.”
Not only were the events from this weekend successful, but they also were efficient as the benefit’s fundraiser raised a significant amount of capital that will go towards the new neurology center at Tanner Medical Center. Uglum expressed his gratitude and said that there is much to be thankful for in Carrollton.
Mayor Betty Cason echoed the comments of the council and expressed her appreciation for the city of Carrollton as well.
From there, city officials listened to a few rezoning requests.
Alma Campos and her family’s new automotive body shop was unanimously approved for rezoning from a Neighborhood Commercial (C-3) zone to a General Commercial (C-2) zone that is located at 566 Newnan Road.
Two tracts totaling 24.6 acres of land located on Morgan Road also were given a thumbs up by the mayor and council for the rezoning of Tract 1 from Estate Residential (ER-3) zoning to a Residential Multifamily (R-M) zone with conditions, and Tract 2 from (R-M) to an (R-M) with conditions. This approval now allows for the development of subdivision with a maximum of 69 units.
But not all suggestions and ideas were accepted. Wisteria Landing Phase 2 located at Northwinds Boulevard carried a unanimous decision led by Ledbetter to table for thirty days so the council can gather more information about it possibly going from a Single Family Residential (R-20) to a Residential PD. Ledbetter raised concerns about the property adding more units as there are problems with people parking on the streets and in their yards because of limited space. Adding more units to this property will bring in more traffic and even less parking space will be available for the number of vehicles proposed for each family. And lastly, the council voted for a 2022 zoning map adoption that consists of a GIS mapping program that helps people determine if their property is accurately zoned and this system prevents one property from having multiple zones.
