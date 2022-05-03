The Carrollton City Council approved a rezoning request on Old Airport Road after a recommendation for denial was given from the planning commission.
In Monday evening’s monthly Carrollton City Council meeting, the request to rezone 774 Old Airport Road from ER-3 estate residential to M-2 heavy industry was brought back to the agenda for a vote and discussion after being tabled in last month’s meeting.
The motion to approve this request came from Council member Brett Ledbetter and a second came from Council member Jim Watters, of Ward 3, where this address is located. The council voted to approve the request unanimously.
The approval was contrary to the denial recommendation by the planning commission.
This is approximately 53.26 acres of property where the applicants have interest in creating a commercial/industrial park, according to the Planning Department’s staff analysis and report. The site is currently undeveloped with a mixture of hardwoods and evergreens.
There is a creek in the northern quadrant of the parcel that requires a 100-foot buffer, given that it is upstream from the city’s water intake on the Little Tallapoosa River, the staff analysis and report said.
There was a list of 18 items that are usually permitted within M-2 zones that are excluded for this property which are adult entertainment establishments, feedlots and slaughterhouses, auto wrecking, outdoor kennels, asphalt manufacture or refining, auto salvage or parts yard, explosives, including but not limited to fireworks, manufacture, or storage in bulk, fertilizer manufacture, glue or gelatin manufacture, incinerators, commercial, including but not limited to those handling garbage and medical waste, junk yard, salvage yard, landfills, including but not limited to sanitary landfills, waste transfer stations and collection operations, recycling centers involving scrap metal and/or other types of construction debris, paper or pulp mills, refining or manufacture of tallow, grease, or lard from animal fat, rendering plants, stock yards for animals or other uses; livestock sales pavilions and any use that creates excessive noise, odor, smoke, or dust to the surrounding residential or commercial uses.
The applicant, Jeff Camp with Buildmore Enterprise Services, and owners Mark and Kimberly Clayton, had their attorney, Tripp Sewell speak on their behalf in favor of the request.
“The goal here is to make the property suitable for commercial and industrial use such as a warehouse, distribution center, manufacturing, etcetera. We certainly believe that this will improve the area and create jobs for the city and reduce crime,” Sewell said.
“I believe you might remember last time and it’s the packet we provided to you a set of pictures that encompass the area. Some of the conditions on the property, there’s a lot of debris scattered in various areas. There’s some squatters inhabiting the property and we believe this will be a solution to all this.”
Sewell said “to address an issue from last time” he was going to discuss the buffer. The applicants agreed to put in a 100-foot buffer, 50 feet of which will be an undisturbed buffer of the wooded area that is already on the property and 50 feet of a planted buffer.
The buffer would “alleviate some of the concerns such as sight lines as well as noise,” according to Sewell.
They are adding almost 1,000 trees to the property as a part of the 50 feet planted buffer.
According to Ledbetter and Watters, they were persuaded to approve the request because of the implementation of the buffer.
“I was not going to go along with them clearing all the way to the property line and exposing every house all down through there. They were willing to do an undisturbed buffer and that’s what made this a reasonable request,” Ledbetter said. “They actually will be planting three times the required amount that is existing in the city. The big thing for me was their willingness to not disturb 50 foot.”
Watters, whose district encompasses the requested property, concurred with Ledbeter's opinion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.