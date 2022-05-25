The Villa Rica City Council gathered Tuesday night in lieu of their normal June meeting.
The large part of the agenda consisted of rezoning requests, vote on the consent agenda and application and lottery process for package stores.
Inline Communities, LLC, proposed a rezoning request of two vacant parcels on Old Stone Road from single-family agricultural to planned unit development.
According to the applicant, the desire is to construct 91 age-restricted, single-family detached homes, 52 age-restricted townhomes and 302 multifamily single-family homes on the site.
The developer proposed to construct a leg of the Gold Nugget Trail, which will include pedestrian, bicycle and golf cart paths, as well as a roadway that would connect Old Stone Road to a stub on the southern end of the property, which can further be built out to connect to Anderson Road and the proposed Mirror Lake Connector road.
The council unanimously passed this request with a few amendment modifications. The applicant must amend the motion to stipulate no three-bedroom apartments in the multifamily section, must require 100% of master bedrooms on the main floor for the townhome and single-family detached sections of development and to require a property owners association versus a homeowners association.
CWD Properties, LLC, requested to rezone 1101 West Bankhead Highway from single-family agricultural to commercial low density.
The applicant proposed to construct a 12,200 square feet training office facility on the 2.07-acre site for Wayne Davis Concrete.
The site was zoned as General Commercial under the unified development code until 2020 when the citywide rezoning changed the property’s designation to agricultural.
The applicant proposed a stormwater facility in the rear of the property and to adhere to required buffers and all other standards in the zoning ordinance.
The council unanimously passed this request.
Inline Communities, LLC, made a second rezoning request at 116 Reed Road to go from single-family urban to single-family attached.
Inline Communities was previously approved in 2021 for a rezoning from single-family agricultural to single-family urban in order to construct 196 single-family homes on the site, along with several conditions.
The applicant changed plans to instead construct 181 townhome units on the site because of substantial rock and other topographic issues on the site that proved to be more extensive than what was previously thought, according to Planning and Zoning Specialist Ronald Johnson.
The council unanimously approved this request.
Distilled Spirits Package Store submitted an application for an alcohol sales license. On Tuesday, April 12, the council approved the allowance of wholesale package retail stores within the city limits.
The council voted to approve the application 3-1 with Councilwoman Shirely Marchman voting against having more package stores.
“My voting against alcohol is not a snap decision. My vote against alcohol is simply that I think we have enough alcohol,” Marchman said.
There were five items on the consent agenda. RH Events and Catering, LLC, doing business as Shake, Rattle and Rolls requested to operate a food truck at 2000 Shoreline Parkway on May 30 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The Gold Dust Recreation Gymnasium needs four HVAC systems installed to provide the facility with air conditioning. A request for proposal was submitted and KBS Heating and Cooling is recommended to complete the project due to being the lower priced option, according to Building and Project Manager Nic Griffin.
A concrete material bay storage is needed to be built for the Public Works Department to have the proper and adequate storage for their equipment. P&P Footings was the lowest bidder at $49,210 to complete the project, per Griffin.
For the north plant modifications project the city of Villa Rica will work with IHC Construction for the installation of the north plant aerator second installation for the amount of $65,404.60.
The 2023 budget and millage calendar was finalized so that the dates can be reserved and other meetings and calendar requests can be scheduled accordingly.
All items on the consent agenda were voted on as one and approved unanimously by the council.
The Villa Rica City Council will not have a June work session or meeting. The next work session will be July 12 at 10 a.m. and the meeting will be the same day at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.