City hall’s power knocked out briefly by a severe thunderstorm rolling through west Georgia came back just before Monday night’s meeting in Carrollton for the City of Carrollton to approve sending their 2023-2028 Comprehensive Plan draft to Three Rivers Regional Commission for review.
The comprehensive plan, which is required by state law to be completed every five years, discusses the community’s vision of items such as transportation and infrastructure, economic development, parks and recreation, future land use and development priority areas. A few of the development priority areas include downtown Carrollton, Maple Street, Highway 27, Alabama Street and Cedar Street.
Within the transportation and infrastructure aspect of the Carrollton Comprehensive Plan, six concerns were addressed. Three of the six items addressed to the city by members of the community involved the road design. These road design issues included a lack of consistent sidewalks specifically along Highway 27, Bankhead Highway, Maple Street, and Alabama Street, Highway 27 being a barrier separating East Carrollton from West Carrollton, and wide travel lanes and lack of sidewalks encouraging higher vehicle speeds. The other three items were, a lack of public transit, lack of bicycle infrastructure to connect to the Carrollton GreenBelt, and an increase in electric vehicles and golf carts usage.
A few of the goals and policy statements that have been developed by the Steering Committee are working to create a pedestrian safety plan that addresses the roadways, crosswalks and intersections that are deemed unsafe, promote safe bicycle practices through a partnership with the University of West Georgia that would create a safety course, and promoting local ride-on-demand services.
As for the economic development item in the Comprehensive Plan, capitalizing on the new remote work opportunities, collaborating with some of the city’s major employers to assist with employee recruitment, and improving retail to serve a population of over 125,000 people were just three of the opportunities mentioned through the city’s public hearings and surveys.
The Steering Committee came up with the goals of encouraging and finding ways to incentivize new businesses to funnel into the priority development areas which are downtown, Maple Street, Lake Carroll Village, Highway 27, Alabama Street, and Cedar Street. The Steering Committee also suggests finding a way to be a resource in recruitment to the core employers within the city. As for the retail issue, the committee and staff suggested Collaborating with Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce to study the “gaps” in retail and develop a city marketing plan to bring in businesses to fill the needs.
Four issues and opportunities were addressed within the parks, recreation and health community vision. The four mentioned items were to address the lack of adult recreational programs, renovate park facilities to meet the demands for pickleball and tennis, handling underutilized and dilapidated parks that contribute to blight, and reworking the city cemetery into a green space that will connect downtown to the west Carrollton neighborhoods.
The committee and staff addressed 12 goals to work towards parks and recreation. Of these goals, infrastructure was a priority as mentioned in the creation of a cemetery landscape and pedestrian plan with the goal to make it a green space, connecting parks to neighborhoods using trails and sidewalks, providing more water fountains and restrooms along the GreenBelt, and making expansions to the “GreenBelt Off-road” trail system that is used by mountain bikers. Other projects that were mentioned include collaboration with the Center for the Arts and updating the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
One of the first development priority areas noted is downtown Carrollton. The goal moving forward for downtown is to be able to keep the central business district as a “regional destination for dining, entertainment, shopping and civic uses,” while also improving the area focusing on building inviting streetscapes, public spaces, public art, and creating a pedestrian-oriented design. Some of the issues mentioned include the current traffic signals, the lack of housing supply, and pedestrian safety.
Maple Street is another development priority area for the City of Carrollton. The goal for Maple Street is to improve vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle connection for downtown and the University of West Georgia. The focus for the development will be on shops and businesses that support the current area rather than auto focused businesses such as gas stations and repair shops. The goal of the city is to utilize the incentives that are a part of TAD No. 1 to guide the redevelopment.
The Lake Carroll Village is also looking at a potential redevelopment. The city recognized that there are vacant and underutilized shopping centers meaning large parking areas are going unused as well. Carrollton’s “front door” is looking at a redevelopment that will focus on handling the large vacant parking lots along with adding in inviting streetscapes and commercial opportunities. The plan is to also look into adding sidewalk and bicycle infrastructure to build on the accessibility of the area. The city will also look to “promote additional medium density residential growth near the Bankhead Highway corridor to support redevelopment of commercial properties.
Along the Highway 27 corridor that includes North Park Street and South Park Street Carrollton is looking to maintain the destination as a place for shopping and jobs. Auto-oriented businesses are encouraged to be located in this area which can include gas stations, car dealerships, and vehicle service. The city will also look to add gateway signage and improve the current landscaping. Improvements will also be made to intersections focusing on pedestrian crossings connecting east and west Carrollton.
In the plans to address Alabama Street, the wide roadbed that currently encourages high traveling speeds will be addressed along with the current sidewalks. The GreenBelt spur that connects to Alabama Street will also receive an extension into downtown. The plan laid out by staff and the committee suggests that the city going forward will “create a park-like gateway on Alabama Street along cemetery right-of-way west of Highway 27.” The city will also look to not only improve but also expand the current Midtown Water Park. Redevelopment of blighted properties on Alabama Street is a priority as well as addressing the lack of healthy food options for the residents near the Highway 27 corridor.
The final development priority area is Cedar Street. The current issues that the city will be looking to address includes the speeds along Cedar Street as well as handling the large amount of land that is undeveloped or underdeveloped land near downtown and the Lake Carroll Village. The city will encourage medium density residential developments in planned communities to be placed in the large, undeveloped tracts of land along Cedar Street in order to support the commercial growth that will be taking place in the Lake Carroll Village. Slowing traffic on Cedar Street will be done through residential-scale traffic circles, sidewalks, on street parking or bike lanes that would connect to the GreenBelt.
The Comprehensive Plan draft will be reviewed by the Three Rivers Regional Commission before coming back to the City of Carrollton to implement the plan.
