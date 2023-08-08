City hall’s power knocked out briefly by a severe thunderstorm rolling through west Georgia came back just before Monday night’s meeting in Carrollton for the City of Carrollton to approve sending their 2023-2028 Comprehensive Plan draft to Three Rivers Regional Commission for review.

The comprehensive plan, which is required by state law to be completed every five years, discusses the community’s vision of items such as transportation and infrastructure, economic development, parks and recreation, future land use and development priority areas. A few of the development priority areas include downtown Carrollton, Maple Street, Highway 27, Alabama Street and Cedar Street.