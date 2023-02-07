The Carrollton City Council met Monday evening regarding the annual review of the Food Truck locations and a potential increase of police officer hourly wages.
The first item to be voted on was the 2023 Food Truck Court Annual Review. The review was conducted to approve the eight locations that currently have active food truck permits for the 2023 calendar year. These permits allow the companies that have them to host food trucks on their property for events. All eight locations were approved by the council.
The eight locations that renewed their 2022 food truck permits included Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Pelican SnoBall, Jill Duncan State Farm, Cheers, the Citgo at the corner of Alabama Street and Columbia Drive, the Lowe’s on Highway 27 South, Southern Home and Ranch and the Lake Carroll Mall.
The second item on the agenda was an increase to the Carrollton Police Department’s hourly wages proposed by Chief Joel Richards and David Brooks. David Brooks addressed that this would be “a $2 an hour pay raise for all certified hourly employees, police officers and captains.”
Prior to the vote, Councilman Brett Ledbetter offered his support in open forum.
“I just think it’s well deserved and our police department does a wonderful job,” Ledbetter said in discussion. “And I’ve met numerous officers that we have, and I would hate to lose them to any other municipality.”
The council approved the increase with all three council members that were present voting in favor of a raise in hourly wages.
For Richards, it was about keeping pace and keeping good people.
“It keeps us competitive and I am very grateful that the City Manager, Mayor and Council listened to our request,” Richards said when asked about the raise. “We don’t want to be a training ground for officers. We don’t want to hire them so they can get three years here and go somewhere else where someone will pay you more.”
Richards said he did research into what police departments of comparable sizes were paying its officers and felt that the two dollars was an appropriate ask.
