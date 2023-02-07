The Carrollton City Council met Monday evening regarding the annual review of the Food Truck locations and a potential increase of police officer hourly wages.

The first item to be voted on was the 2023 Food Truck Court Annual Review. The review was conducted to approve the eight locations that currently have active food truck permits for the 2023 calendar year. These permits allow the companies that have them to host food trucks on their property for events. All eight locations were approved by the council.

