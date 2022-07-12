The Carrollton City Council held their monthly regular meeting Monday evening to discuss multiple annexation and rezoning requests.
The meeting was led by Mayor Pro Tem Brett Ledbetter in lieu of Mayor Betty Cason who was absent due to recovering from surgery. Council member Bob Uglum was present via phone, but abstained from voting due to technical difficulties.
Blackwhite Partners, LLC, on behalf of property owner Heritage Centers II, LLC, submitted a request to rezone approximately 10 acres located on Northwinds Boulevard, Wisteria Landing Phase 2, from R-20 single family residential to residential planned development.
The purpose of this rezoning is to accommodate the proposed construction of 31 detached single family homes on the remaining lots.
Civil Engineer John Bass represented the applicant. There was no one to speak in opposition.
The planning commission recommended approval with the condition that the developer establishes enforceable declaration of covenants and restrictions, including all covenants constituting zoning conditions, and shall establish a Property Owners Association with the right and obligation to enforce such covenants and restrictions prior to issuance of building permits for the single-family residences.
According to Bass, the developers agreed to the conditions. The council approved 3-0.
John Paulk submitted an annexation and rezoning request on behalf of Carrollton Mills, LLC for 10.36 acres located on West Highway 166 (Maple Street) from Carroll County agriculture to R-10 single family residential for the purpose of constructing a residential subdivision with 32 lots.
The planning commission recommended approval of this development with conditions such as establishing a property owners association, no more than 20 percent of homes can be leased at any time, they may only be occupied by a residential family with no more than two unrelated individuals.
More conditions were that any improvements needed in the Maple Street right of way shall be approved by the city and constructed at the developer’s expense and developers must provide greenspace for the homes.
Although there were two people speaking in opposition of this development citing potential traffic issues and the number of homes as their reasoning, the council approved the request 3-0.
Delza Management, Inc. requested a special use permit for 1.55 acres located at 450 Striping Chapel Road to have the flexibility to utilize the property for light industrial development within a commercial zoning district. Zac Bell was present to speak in favor of this request.
The council approved the special use permit request 3-0. Since approved, this 1.55 acres will be subdivided from the adjacent Dollar Tree and Bealls Outlet tract, also owned by Delza Management, and readdressed as 450 Stripling Chapel Road. The Dollar Tree/Bealls tract will remain as addressed 444 Stripling Chapel Road.
The mayor and council requested the annexation and rezoning of 50.65 combined acres located on West Highway 166 from Carroll County agricultural to ER-1 estate residential.
The city has no plans for developments on this property. They have had the land for years and would like for it to be zoned with the rest of their property, according to City Manager David Brooks.
The request was approved 3-0.
John Denney requested on the behalf of Valley Holdings, LLC for 30.45 acres located at 2911 West Highway 166 from Carroll County planned unit development to R-8 single-family residential in order to develop a 76-lot residential subdivision.
According to Denney, the current zoning in the county was for mobile homes and they want to be annexed into the city to build single family detached “starter homes.”
There were many conditions to be agreed on to gain approval of the development including architectural standards for the structures, binding zoning conditions, establishment of a mandatory homeowners association, no more than 20 percent of homes can be leased, house plans must be approved by the architectural control committee, front yards shall be landscaped and sodded, and no inoperable vehicles may be on any lot for more than 72 hours.
Denney stated that he agreed to the conditions when asked by the council. The council approved this request 3-0.
The next Carrollton City Council meeting will be held August 1 at 6 p.m.
