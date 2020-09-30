Villa Rica City Council members approved a $35 million budget for the new fiscal year on Tuesday, a plan that reflects the new reality of a pandemic economy.
And for the first time in three years, the budget includes no increase on water, sewer, and sanitation utility rates. That’s because those previous increases have had the intended effect: to make those departments more self-sustaining, while also generating enough cash so that city leaders can begin to tackle some long-postponed upgrades to infrastructure.
Nevertheless, the $34.9 million budget reflects the impact of the health crisis, paring down anticipated revenue from the city’s recreation department by about half, and projecting 40% less revenue from the city’s only tourist attraction, the Pine Mountain Gold Museum. Both of those departments have been affected by social contact rules that were imposed to curb the spread of the virus.
In fact, the overall budget is 3% less than what was approved for 2020. To make up for some of the revenue lost due to the pandemic, the council had previously approved a property tax increase.
Those property taxes pay for government functions. One increase for the new fiscal year – which begins today – was in salaries and benefits for city employees.
The city is in the third phase of an overall plan to boost those salaries so that they will be more in line with what other cities are paying. The goal has been to prevent those cities from poaching experienced personnel from city departments.
The $11.8 million to be spent on personnel in 2021 represents a 4% increase over last year. The budget allocates $83,000 for new salary adjustments, as well as $98,000 for a 1.5% cost-of-living increase so that some of those salaries can remain competitive with those paid by other cities.
The process to create a 12-month budget has taken four months and began in June when the city was already combatting the pandemic. The process starts with city departments presenting their “wish lists” for projects and needs for the coming year, then continues as the staff and council look at projected revenues to see what can be accomplished.
There was one amendment made to the draft budget before the final document was approved. There had been $53,000 set aside for the city’s library and the Pine Mountain museum. The council moved those funds to a contingency account so that they might be used if the pandemic economy improves.
The city plans to spend nearly $9 million next year in new capital projects, including several long-delayed and much desired improvements to city infrastructure.
Among these capital expenses is some $2.4 million allocated to upgrade city facilities and buildings. There is also $473,000 set aside for new vehicles, including six new cars for the police department. There is a plan for $253,000 for new equipment, the largest part of which ($157,000) will go to Douglas County for fire and EMS services on that side of the city.
The largest capital expenses are earmarked for water and sewer services — $5.7 million for several upgrades to the city’s infrastructure.
The biggest ticket items for those projects, including a $2.5 million waterline extension along North Avenue, is expected to be funded through a low-interest loan obtained through a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan.
GEFA loans are calculated to raise $3.5 million for these capital expenses, while Carroll and Douglas county SPLOST revenues will pick up another $2.4 million. The city’s water-sewer fund will be able pay for $1.6 million, thanks to three previous years of rate increases that have greatly improved those department finances.
During the meeting on Tuesday, City Manager Tom Barber noted that there were several items that did not make it into the budget, goals that the city should consider over the next budget cycles.
The 2021 budget makes no allowance for the construction of a new gymnasium, which could impact city-sponsored basketball. The current gym, part of the elementary school, is scheduled for demolition by the county school board for classroom expansion.
There is also no money in the new budget for new police officers, who he noted are now harder to recruit despite the city’s personnel benefits. There are also no funds for the further development of Conner’s Road Park, or to make more than a start to repair Punkintown Road.
But the main shortcoming of the current budget, Barber said, was the lack of funds to buy more property to expand the city. In previous meetings, Barber has stressed the need for growth so that the city can afford the many upgrades still to be done, not only for future residents and businesses but also for current citizens.
One major land acquisition that city leaders are known to be pursuing is property to build a second industrial park, a project that would add millions to the city tax digest.
But Barber acknowledged that current state of the pandemic economy made such items difficult for the current budget, especially since planners cannot know whether new outbreaks of the virus will bring a repeat of the revenue shortfalls experienced over the past fiscal year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.