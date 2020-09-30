Central Lions: Narada Levett rushed for 154 yards and a TD in the Lions overtime win.

Heard County Braves: Maurice Fench had three TDs to help the Braves improve to 4-0.

Mt. Zion Eagles: Jayden Perkins scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner in OT.

Bowdon Red Devils: Robert McNeal scored both TDs in Bowdon's 14-9 win over Heritage.

Temple Tigers: Phillip Johnson rushed for 218 yards and scored two touchdowns.

