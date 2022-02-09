During the Villa Rica city council meeting Tuesday, the PTV (golf cart) ordinance was voted to be amended despite recommendation from staff and residents not to because of its safety risks.
The ordinance stated before the amended vote that personal transportation vehicles (golf carts) are prohibited to travel on city streets where the speed limits exceed 25 miles per hour.
The amendment approved by a 3-2 vote by the council, allows PTVs to travel on city streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less. The purpose of this amendment is to allow PTV owners access to more city streets.
Councilmember Danny Carter spoke in favor of the amendment saying the initial plan was for Villa Rica to be a “golf cart friendly neighborhood” by implementing passing lanes for golf carts, but that went away when the economy declined.
There are currently no plans to install passing lanes for golf carts, according to Carter. He also mentioned allowing PTV operation on city streets with the limit of 35 miles per hour allows for more constituents to participate in the Downtown area.
Three residents from Rockmart Road spoke against the ordinance in reference to their neighborhood where the speed limit is posted as 35 miles per hour.
Jodi and John Mount spoke separately during public comment, but both emphasized the frequent speeders that come through their neighborhood going 10 to 25 over the speed limit which is unsafe for someone to be in the area on a golf cart.
Allen Camp, who has been living on Rockmart Road since 1994, also said that excessive speeding by drivers in his neighborhood is very frequent and "creates an unsafe environment." He also mentioned taking it upon himself to chase after 18-wheeler trucks that sped pass his home going an estimated 55 miles per hour.
Captain Keith Shaddix of the Villa Rica Police Department spoke during the council meeting as well, stating that he finds it unsafe to change the speed limit along with his officers that he said he spoke with about the ordinance.
Some of the concerns mentioned were impatient drivers trying to pass golf carts that can only go an estimated 20 miles per hour and kids being on golf carts and potentially driving.
With the approval to amend the ordinance, Section 12-28(d) and (c) will now read:
(b) No PTV shall be permitted to operate on any street within the city limits where the posted speed limit exceeds 35 miles per hour.
(c) Except as prohibited by law, PTV shall be permitted to cross over streets of which the posted speed limit exceeds 35 miles per hour as long as the PTV is traveling from one street with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less to another street with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less. No PTV may cross any street, road or highway which is part of the state highway system unless such crossing is made at a crossing or intersection designated for that purpose by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
