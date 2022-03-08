Cemetery prices are due to increase in Carrollton.
During Monday night’s Carrollton City Council meeting, the council approved rate increases across the board.
The Council held their monthly meeting Monday in the Public Safety Complex Municipal Courtroom to not only adjust cemetery rates, but also review a financial audit presentation, zoning request, and appoint board members.
All council members were present with Jim Watters joining via a streaming platform.
The city of Carrollton cemetery lot fees were some of the least expensive being $350 per plot for anyone seeking burial real estate.
City manager David Brooks spoke about the staff’s suggestion to increase pricing for residents within city limits from the longstanding rate of $350 to $500. The council also proposed an increase to $1,000 for those in the county but outside of the city limits and $2,000 for those who are out of the county limits.
The proposal passed by a unanimous vote.
The audit report presentation for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 was prepared by J. Chris Hollifield and Julie M. George, certified public accountants with Rushton, whose responsibility is to express opinions on the fair presentation of the financial statements.
Rushton’s unmodified opinion determined by the audit was, “The financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the City of Carrollton, Georgia, as of June 30, 2021, and the respective changes in financial position and, where applicable, cash flows for the year then ended.”
The rezoning request for an acre of land at 655 Columbia Drive to change from M-2 to M-1 for the purpose of a crossfit gym business made by Gordon Sprewell on behalf of Jason Harden was approved unanimously.
As mentioned in the city’s work session, the requester already operates a strong business with clientele and following. The Chamber of Commerce reports no issues associated with this business.
Due to some council members still having questions about the special use permit request for 33 Brock Street for the allowance of a residential townhome community, it was unanimously agreed to table the item.
Brooks said during the work session that it was unanimously recommended by the planning committee that a traffic study take place before issuing a permit since it was noted that there are already existing traffic issues in the area.
The Resolution of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Carrollton supporting Municipal authority to meet growth demands through annexation was unanimously passed.
Jackie Reed recently resigned from the Arts Commission and the Commission recommended John Morris, an Assistant Professor of art at the University of West Georgia, to fulfill the remainder of Reed’s term ending in July 2022.
Andrea Chapman also resigned from the Arts Commission and the Commission with a recommendation that her mother, Linda Fulford fulfill the remainder of her term ending in June 2024.
Stephen Houser, Director of the West Georgia Regional Library, indicated that there is a vacant board position that he recommends Rachael Carter, a resident of Carrollton and a senior production manager with Annex Experience, to fill the position for a three year term.
All the people who were recommended were appointed by the council.
The next Mayor and Council meeting will be held April 11.
