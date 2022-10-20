The Carrollton City Council held their monthly work session on Thursday morning at city hall to discuss items that will be considered at the next regular city council meeting.

Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all council members and city staff present. Cason called for an amendment to the agenda to remove the item regarding a fiscal year 2023 budget amendment for a mobile crisis unit due to the Intergovernmental Agreement not yet being completed. According to City Manager David Brooks, when the agreement is complete the numbers will be available.

Trending Videos