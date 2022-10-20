The Carrollton City Council held their monthly work session on Thursday morning at city hall to discuss items that will be considered at the next regular city council meeting.
Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all council members and city staff present. Cason called for an amendment to the agenda to remove the item regarding a fiscal year 2023 budget amendment for a mobile crisis unit due to the Intergovernmental Agreement not yet being completed. According to City Manager David Brooks, when the agreement is complete the numbers will be available.
The council unanimously voted to approve JHC Corporation to complete the Lake Carroll Park Phase Two Project for a price of $3,511,500. The proposal from this company aligned with the city’s $3.5 million dollar budget for the project. According to the bid tabulation, JHC Corporation estimates the project can be completed in 180 days. The project is an expansion to the existing Lake Carroll Park and consists of pavilion structures, enlarging the existing boat ramp, wood boardwalk, fishing platforms, shoreline retaining walls, site lighting, walkways and stabilizing an existing bank between the road and the lake.
According to Cason, as she often passes Lake Carroll Park, she witnesses citizens in the community utilizing it every day.
“This has been a really good investment for our community,” Cason said.
Brooks stated that he received an email from David Mecklin, who serves as the municipal court judge, that the current municipal court public defender has resigned to take another job. Mecklin is currently looking for someone to take his place and has recommended Dane Garland, a local attorney with many years of criminal law experience. Garland also currently serves as a public defender for state court and expressed interest in taking the job, per Brooks.
The council will consider an official vote on permanently appointing Garland at the next regular council meeting, although during the work session no councilmembers opposed considering Garland. Cason stated that since working in the judicial system, she has known Garland to have a good reputation.
John Sammon with Benchmark Brothers has resubmitted an application to request for an annexation and rezoning at 2032 West Highway 166/Maple Street. The request is rezone from Carroll County agriculture to C-3 neighborhood commercial. According to Community Development Director Erica Studdard, what has changed from the previous application is that within the development plans Sammon has agreed to add a 40 foot buffer instead of a 20- foot buffer in addition to another 20-foot setback.
Neighbors to this property requested that there be no dollar stores developed on the land and although the council cannot put that request as a condition, Sammon has verbally agreed to comply with the neighbors wishes, per Studdard.
Dr. Mark Albertus on behalf of Carrollton Independent School System is requesting an annexation and rezoning of multiple properties located at Cottage Hill Road, Studio Drive, Nizzear Lane, Carrollton SR 166 Bypass, Tabernacle Drive, Tom Reeve Drive, Hays Mill Road equalling approximately 85.62 acres to go from the Carroll County jurisdiction to the city of Carrollton O-I office institutional, which is the current zoning the school system has now. The purpose of this request is to develop the properties for a future use of activities of the Carrollton City Schools System.
The council will consider a vote on both of these annexation and rezoning requests at the next regular scheduled meeting.
Jonathan Dorsey, Executive Director of Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, advised that there is a vacancy on the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors. The vacant position was formerly held by Judy Rowell, who recently passed away. The CACVB Board is requesting the council appoint Jim Rowell, the husband of Judy Rowell to complete her term ending June 30, 2024.
Jim is a retired educator and an active member of the Bowdon Area Historical Society and several other organizations, boards and committees, as was his wife, Judy. Jim has indicated he would be willing to serve if it was the desire of the council, per Dorsey. The official vote on this item will take place at the regular scheduled council meeting.
The next council meeting will be Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. held at the Public Safety Complex in the Municipal Court Room/Council Chambers located at 115 West Center Street.
