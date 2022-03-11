Now that people are starting to travel again, we’re starting to look at taking a little get-away. As the weather warms up, North Carolina is starting to look like a good destination. Since Johnny and I are both history buffs, the Biltmore Estates might be a good option. Thinking about visiting there has got me thinking about another trip to the Biltmore Estate.
I’d been to the estate when I was around 15 years old, but you must know at that age, nothing impresses. I had only dim recollections. At the time, I was too worried about showing off my new tennis shoes and whether or not they would still be super-cool by the time school started again. A girl must have her priorities.
So, I wanted to see it again with adult eyes. For me, was going to be a journey of re-discovery. We spent the night in Ashville so we could get to the estate early. We winded, through the manicured grounds until we were finally rewarded with a glimpse of the magnificent house. Pale limestone glinted in morning’s light. It was breathtaking…a French chateau springing right out of the hills of Appalachia.
The biggest private home in America took an army of artisans six years to build. This 250 room mansion featured 33 family and guest bedrooms, 43 bathrooms, 65 fireplaces, three kitchens, and an indoor swimming pool. It was then stuffed with a priceless collection of furnishings and artwork and equipped with every conceivable amenity, from elevators to refrigerators…from an indoor pool to a two-lane bowling ally. “High Cotton” as they say in these parts.
We were all overcome by the splendor as we made our way to the massive front doors. We lined up outside with the rest of the curious folks, waiting to be admitted as “guests” into the Vanderbilt’s domicile. We were all pretty silent for a while but eventually warmed up as we made our way from room to stunning room, each more opulent than the next. The breakfast room made an impression on me, with its hand-tooled Spanish-leather wallpaper. The library was also a favorite in our crowd…spiral staircases stepped up to the second floor of the stacks. A 300-year old fresco from a Venetian ballroom ceiling took our breath away. On the other side of the house, a three-story-feast hall sported a fireplace you could stand-in. It held a table- longer than our house, set with silver and crystal. These people knew how to live.
As we explored the first and second floors, and finally up to the third and fourth where the master and mistress had their bedrooms, I was struck by the lushness, the extravagance of the place. Tapestries from Florence. Paintings by Sergeant and Whistler. But what really made an impression on me were the 43 bathrooms. In a house where a man and wife had only one child, in a nation where most of the people didn’t even have indoor plumbing, this family lived in a commodious paradise.
We left Biltmore House and Gardens filled with a sense of wonder at the scope of that building. Even miles away, when we pulled off on the Blue Ridge Parkway to take in the scenic view, I looked out over the autumn landscape and found I could still see that massive house. Even at that distance, it dominated the landscape.
The next day we toured another residence. It was on a slightly smaller scale. It was located at the Foxfire Museum in North Georgia. The kids who wrote the Foxfire books raised enough money to buy some land where they put up a living history museum dedicated to preserving the way of life in Appalachia at the turn of the century.
The cabins stood out in sharp contrast to the massive display of wealth we had seen the day before. They were tiny in comparison. The materials they were made from had been wrested out of the forest…hewn logs and red-mud chinking. Oak shingles kept out the rain. Some had wooden floors. Some had packed-earth floors. The windows were small, keeping out the cold and sunlight at the same time.
I looked into one house, peering through the windowpane. The fireplace was squatty and stained with smoke. The rafters were low and crowded. A single bedstead stood in the corner, covered in a homey quilt. There was no indoor plumbing here. The bathroom stood out back, downstream, and downwind from the house.
On the wall outside I saw a plaque that read, “This home was occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Ebenezer Smith and their 12 children. I wondered how in the world they made room for everybody and could almost imagine them all laughing and carrying on around that rough-hewn table, set with its simple meal.
I sat on that front porch for a long while, swinging my heels into the dog crawl underneath the house. I wondered about this family and the Vanderbilt family. Both built their houses at about the same time, in the same range of mountains. I wondered if they were all happy people and if the money had made a difference in the love that grew in both places. I like to imagine that it didn’t.
