Costella Boyd, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Dec. 5, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Gardens, Forest Park, Georgia. Viewing will be on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
