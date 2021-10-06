EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is the second installment of a two-part feature on the appearance of nationally known dementia and Alzheimer's Disease expert Teepa Snow, who spoke about the disease earlier in in Villa Rica.
As the population of Americans between the age of 60 and 80 continues to grow, so does the cost of treating dementia -- and the toll the disease takes on caretakers.
Teepa Snow, a nationally known dementia and Alzheimer's specialist discussed these and other issues Tuesday at an all-day seminar in Villa Rica. The first half of her program was devoted to the symptoms of the disease and the effects that it has on its 6 million victims currently living in the United States.
During the afternoon, Snow focused on the skyrocketing costs associated with treatment of dementia and the dramatic toll that the disease takes on caretakers, emotionally, financially and physically.
According to a recent study by the Alzheimer's Association, the direct costs to American society of caring for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia are an estimated $305 billion each year. That figure is projected to increase to $1 trillion annually over the next two decades.
On average, it is estimated that during the last five years of life, expenditures for patient treatment and care will total more than $300,000 per year. Medicare covers some parts of dementia care such as inpatient stays at a skilled nursing facility, home healthcare, and medically necessary diagnostic tests.
However, many people with dementia will need some sort of long term care, which Medicare does not typically provide. However, Medicaid-eligible patients with the disease can receive benefits to some degree.
Caregivers can see a negative impact in regard to lost time from work and in situations when a caregiver has to give up his/her job in order to stay at home full-time to provide assistance and care for a loved one.
And then, according to Snow, there is the "other kind of toll" that is taken on the caregiver of a dementia sufferer.
"The emotional toll on a caregiver for someone with dementia can be devastating," she said, "and that's why it is so important that they have help, whether it be from a family member, friend, or, if insurance and personal finances allow, from a home healthcare agency."
She emphasized that caring for a victim of dementia can be debilitating physically, emotionally and mentally.
"You cannot care for someone with escalating dementia alone," she said, "You have to have help; if not on a regular basis, at least periodically."
She added that caregivers often suffer from anxiety and depression which can lead to serious issues of their own.
Regarding home healthcare, according to a survey last year by Genworth, the hourly median cost in Georgia was estimated to be approximately $24 per hour.
Based on a recent report by the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with the disease, including approximately 150,000 in Georgia. Seventy-two percent are age 75 and older.
Worldwide, the World Health Organization estimates that 55 million people are currently living with dementia. Studies suggest that, on average, someone will live around 10 years following a dementia diagnosis.
The speed and pattern of the progression of the disease can differ from individual to individual, but the condition is progressive and will get worse over time.
Although dementia itself does not directly cause death itself, and people can continue to go about their lives for years following diagnosis, the effects on the brain can have a serious effect on the ability to coordinate swallowing and breathing.
Dehydration and the inhalation of food and liquids which can lead to choking, chest infection, and pneumonia, can sometimes be associated with dementia can also lead to death.
The Centers for Disease Control ranks Alzheimer's Disease as the number six leading cause of death in the United States. However, accidental injuries rank third, and falls, which are extremely common among people with dementia, are a leading cause of accidents.
And all of the above are major daily concerns of caregivers of people afflicted with dementia.
