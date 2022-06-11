Georgia Dugout Preview announced their All-State baseball teams recently, and a pair of Carrollton Trojans made the cut, including Cade Cosper with first-team honors and Ace Williamson with second-team honors.
The Trojans could say they had a couple aces up their sleeve this past season, as Cosper was Carrollton’s ace on the mound and Williamson’s first name is, of course, Ace.
“All-state honors are extremely difficult to achieve,” said Carrollton’s now-retired head baseball coach Scott Johnson, “and what that means is, that player has done something that’s good enough to be recognized not just in the county or the region or area, but literally in the entire state of Georgia.”
“For us to have not one but two players get this recognition at Carrollton, it shows the kind of players that Carrollton turns out, you know, really year after year,” he said.
Johnson has spent a significant amount of time with Williamson on the baseball field. Williamson is now a graduated senior, and Johnson says he coached him since Williamson was in the seventh grade.
“I always knew that he was going to be really good. I was hopeful he would reach the kind of potential that he did.”
“I always use the philosophy of, if I didn’t have a real, true, lead-off-hitter-type guy, then I was going to put my most dangerous guy at the top of the order, so the other team couldn’t pitch around him, and he’d get the most at-bats. That’s what we did with Ace this year, and he really excelled there.”
Williamson truly lived up to his first name, being the No. 1 batter at the top of the order. He hit 10 home runs from that position this year, which is good for second all-time in Carrollton history.
“He just can do it all,” said Johnson.
As for the Trojan’s other “ace” Cosper, coach Johnson put his talent in simple terms.
“Cade’s just got a special arm,” he said. “He’s got an arm that a lot of kids would love to have. He throws it 88, 89, 90 miles an hour, and that is special in high school.”
Not only does Cosper have a high-end fast ball, but he also has a couple off-speed pitches in his repertoire that have contributed to his success this year.
“The fact that he’s got two other pitches that are really, really good high school pitches to go with it makes him extremely dangerous,” said Johnson.
“That’s why we knew when he was on the mound this year, every single time he took the mound, we knew we were going to have a chance.”
“He’s just one of those kids that coaches love to have on the mound because you always know it’s going to be a competitive game.”
Cosper, Carrollton’s only first-team all-state selection this year, still has one year left to fully leave his mark on the Trojans’ baseball program, as he is a rising senior. This past season, he recorded a total of 87 strikeouts, which is the single season record for Carrollton High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.