Former Carrollton Trojan standout pitcher Colton Cosper, who is in his freshman year as a Mercer University Bear, has become the first local college athlete to take advantage of the change in NCAA policy which now allows athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.
The 2021 CHS graduate recently signed an agreement with a local business, Shuckers Oyster House of Carrollton, that will compensate him for endorsing the popular local restaurant on social media, appearing in advertisements and pictures, and making appearances.
He will receive monetary compensation, as well as meals and merchandise, in return for his promotion of the business through social media, pictures, and appearances.
"Colton was a natural fit for us since I have known him for most of his life, as well as his dad," Shuckers owner Richard Acquaotta said.
During his career as a baseball Trojan at Carrollton High, the left-handed pitcher compiled a 25-3 record and also played first base and the outfield when he was not on the mound. He competed as a freshman under coach Ryan Zaideman and his last three years for Scott Johnson.
The 19-year old Cosper took part in his first Trojan baseball camp when he was only four-years old. He also played amateur baseball under Tyler Meigs's Canes Southeast travel team.
The son of Glenn and Andrea Cosper, he is majoring in business at Mercer University.
"Hopefully, I'll get drafted," Cosper said of his aspirations to play professional baseball.
Since the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the major governing body of intercollegiate sports, was established in 1906, athletes at member institutions have been barred from profiting from the use of of their "name, image or likeness," commonly called "NIL," in order to protect their amateur status. Violation of the policy has resulted in the athlete being declared ineligible and, in some cases, has caused the school to forfeit wins in games in which the athlete competed,.
However, in June of this year, the NCAA's Board of Governors approved a formal policy which now allows all of its Division I, II and III athletes to be compensated for their NIL.
"I think it is a good thing (the change in policy), high time the kids get compensated," Acquaotta, owner of the popular local restaurant, said.
For many years, college athletic programs have generated billions of dollars in revenue from promotions and advertising that utilized photos and film footage of their athletes. Many critics of "paying athletes" say that the free education, room and board that collegiate players are provided should be considered their compensation.
The change came on June 30 when the NCAA Board of Governors voted to make the change that affects both current and incoming student-athletes.
The move, however, was not entirely self-motivated by the NCAA since many states, including Georgia, recently passed legislation to allow athletes to profit from their NIL. In March, House Bill 617 was passed and signed into law, effective July 1, allowing athletes at state schools to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.
Georgia's law, however, is somewhat unique in that it provides state schools the option of requiring their student athletes to share up to 75% of their NIL compensation. These "pooled funds" would end up in an escrow account to be entrusted to the athletic director of the school. Then, one year after the student has graduated, the athlete would be eligible to receive their pro-rata share of these funds.
Even with this option, however, the University of Georgia has already shown disinterest in take advantage of the law, and it is expected other schools will do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.