A Cade Cosper line-drive single allowed Carrollton to take the lead in the sixth inning on Monday, leading to a 2-1 win over the South Paulding Spartans.
It was a low-scoring game all the way, thanks to good defense and pitching on both sides. Carrollton starting pitcher and leading hitter Cade Cosper stayed on the mound for all seven innings, throwing 102 total pitches, allowing just one run on four hits, and six strikeouts.
On the other side, South Paulding's Cole Brewer also pitched a full game on 84 throws, allowing the Trojans to score two runs on three hits. Brewer struck out four Carrollton batters.
Carrollton went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second when a Seth Childers sacrifice fly sent Turner Fricks home. South Paulding went on to tie the game back up at 1-1 in the top of the fourth, following an error at second base by Andrew Albertus.
Cosper and the Carrollton defense forced a shutout for the rest of the game, however, allowing Cosper’s sixth inning single to be the straw that broke the Spartans’ back.
Cosper won the game for the Trojans on the mound and at the plate, as he went two-for-three at the plate while also pitching a near-shutout for seven innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.