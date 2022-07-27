Cory Lee Crews, 30, of Buchanan, passed away July 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Carrollton, on Jan. 21, 1992, son of Leah Wread Devere and the late Gary Lee Crews. He was the owner of West Georgia Brush Control and Land Solutions.

Cory loved his children more than anything, and was a great Daddy. He loved and took great pride in his business, West Georgia Brush Control and Land Solutions. He loved all of his family and friends and enjoyed being around them all. He had a great sense of humor, he could be very silly and he loved to laugh. He enjoyed being outdoors and would spend time with his children, family and friends as much as he could. Cory absolutely adored his MawMaw, Linda Ayers, who helped to raise him. After Mr. and Mrs. Ayers moved to Florida, he would spend every summer with them.

Service information

Jul 29
Visitation
Friday, July 29, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Jul 30
Funeral
Saturday, July 30, 2022
11:00AM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
