Cory Lee Crews, 30, of Buchanan, passed away July 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Carrollton, on Jan. 21, 1992, son of Leah Wread Devere and the late Gary Lee Crews. He was the owner of West Georgia Brush Control and Land Solutions.
Cory loved his children more than anything, and was a great Daddy. He loved and took great pride in his business, West Georgia Brush Control and Land Solutions. He loved all of his family and friends and enjoyed being around them all. He had a great sense of humor, he could be very silly and he loved to laugh. He enjoyed being outdoors and would spend time with his children, family and friends as much as he could. Cory absolutely adored his MawMaw, Linda Ayers, who helped to raise him. After Mr. and Mrs. Ayers moved to Florida, he would spend every summer with them.
Besides his father, Cory is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Harold C. Ayers, Wilmer Crews; sister, Laura Ann Easterwood.
Survivors include his mother, Leah Wread Devere (James) ; daughters, Cloee Crews, Ella Crews and Harper Crews all of Buchanan; sisters, Leah Grace Crews Farrister, Rebecca Farrister, Beth Easterwood; grandmothers, Linda Ayers, Vickie Crews; special aunt, Teresa Hiett, a number of cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 29, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Services will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 am from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Quesada officiating. Tommy Farrister, Lincoln Forsyth, Trent Suarez, Alex Easterwood, Jake McCollum and Jamie Forsyth. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
