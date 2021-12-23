Cortny Rehshane Maddox, 41, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Cortny was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on March 18, 1980, the son of Dawn Marie Maddox and the late Shane Maddox.
He worked as a clock repairman where he learned the trade from his father. He graduated from Central High School and was a great baseball player. He learned to hunt with his father and how to treat a lady from his mother.
He was a very caring and loving man and one of his greatest joys was being with his family.
Survivors include his mother, Dawn Marie Maddox; and his stepfather, James Porter, of Carrollton; uncle, Donald Weaver; cousins, David Weaver, Angel Weaver, Sandy Hughes and a half sister, Michelle Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Michael White officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.