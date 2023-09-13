Corrinne
Bartholic Huckeba, 90, of Roopville, Georgia, passed
Updated: September 14, 2023 @ 7:02 am
away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
She was born in Trenton, Pennsylvania, on March 6, 1933, the daughter of the late Charles Nelson Bartholic and the late Laura Stouffer Bartholic.
Mrs. Huckeba worked at Flint Inc. for over 25 years and was a longtime and faithful member of Tyus Baptist Church. She also proudly served as the Senior Regent at the Mableton Moose Lodge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James “Jim” C. Huckeba.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons & daughter-in-law, James “Jim” & Lorrainne Huckeba, and Bob Hamill; grandchildren, Kyle (Alicia), Matthew, Nathan (Bethany), and Danielle (Badley); and great-grandchildren, Nicole, Michelle, Everett, Clyde, Waymon, and J.C.
In keeping with Mrs. Huckeba’s wishes, her body has been cremated, and no services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, Corrinne would prefer friends make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage
Chapel of Carrollton is in charge of the arrangements.
