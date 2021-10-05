In the listing of municipal candidates that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 election that was published in Tuesday’s edition, the full name of incumbent Bowdon Ward 1 Council member Jan Rowland Johnson was not completely listed. We regret the error.
