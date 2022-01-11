In Thursday’s edition of the Times-Georgian, Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan was attributed as saying “the Vice-Chairman is responsible to step in and complete duties in the absence of the Chairman.” The actual duty of the Vice-Chairman is to lead the meeting in the absence of the chairman. We regret the error.
