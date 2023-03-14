In Tuesday's paper, it was stated that Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson of the United Methodist Church’s North Georgia Conference made an announcement allowing same-sex marriage ceremonies in conference-affiliated churches which was in error. The Times-Georgian regrets the error.
