Mrs. Cornelia Lore Geiss Schloemer, 69 of Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica, GA passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023.
She was born May 23, 1953 in Germany the daughter of the late Max Geiss and the late Mrs. Lore Ludwig Geiss. She was a Realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Metro Brokers in Villa Rica.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Julia Steiner.
Survivors include her husband, Hermann Schloemer of Villa Rica, one brother, Max Geiss of Germany.
In keeping with Mrs. Schloemer’s wishes she will be cremated.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Cornelia Schloemer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.