Cornelia Lore Geiss Schloemer

Mrs. Cornelia Lore Geiss Schloemer, 69 of Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica, GA passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023.

She was born May 23, 1953 in Germany the daughter of the late Max Geiss and the late Mrs. Lore Ludwig Geiss. She was a Realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Metro Brokers in Villa Rica.

