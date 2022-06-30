Mr. Corey Scott, 31 of Temple, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
Corey was born January 8, 1991 in Kennestone Hospital the son of Greg and Melva Scott.
He is survived by his parents, Greg and Melva Scott and his daughter, Lily Scott whom he called “Boos”.
In accordance with the families wishes the body was cremated.
