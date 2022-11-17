Mother Cora Wilson, age 85, of Atlanta died on November 12, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday November 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Fellowship of Faith Church International, 2553 Connally Dr, East Point, Ga. 30344, Rev. Wayne C. Thompson, Senior Pastor. Viewing will be Friday November 18, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St, Riverdale, Ga. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

