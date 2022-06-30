Art lovers need only go as far as Rome Street in downtown Carrollton to see local artists mastering their craft. That is where the Blue Door Gallery is located.
It is a small co-operative fine art gallery that is filled with art ranging from contemporary paintings to ceramics and sculptures to jewelry. At arrival, patrons are greeted by a sort of sky blue door. Upon entrance into the gallery, the visual journey begins.
The co-operative was born in 2019 and the retail space has been open since then.
“The space on Rome Street was used by the city for the Main Street Development Department,” said Scott Foxx, one of the original members of the Blue Door Gallery and a local, mixed media artist. “They moved down to the train station and the building was just there. Then, Tim Chapman at the art center asked about the possibility of using it as a gallery space and if anyone in the Carrollton Artist Guild would be interested in using it as a co-op space. It was a first come, first serve kind of thing.”
Foxx along with a few other local artists — Alice Searcy, Wanda Cox, John Lebowitz, Debra Cobia and Marcella Kuykendall — came together and pulled their resources together and began the process of fixing up the place. They replaced the old air conditioner, repainted the walls, installed the hanging systems, and bought lights and other things prior to their opening day in the fall of 2019.
From the beginning, everyone was assigned their specific duties. Foxx was in charge of coming up with some things to put in the windows for display, they designated a treasurer and so forth so that everything stayed organized.
“Each one of us took a day of the week to sit in the gallery. We paid monthly dues to sort of keep up our budget and took small commissions off of sales and that was how we kind of supported it,” said Foxx. “We kind of just manage it ourselves and make decisions about where everything goes. It’s a communal choice.”
Although there are only seven members with Candace Fincher being the newest member, membership is not exclusive. However, there is an extensive process to be considered to become a member. Anyone can apply or reach out if they are interested in becoming a member of the Blue Door Gallery; they just ask that artists be professional about their work and inventory.
“If someone approaches us that is fine,” Foxx said. “And we don’t want to come off as snobs, but we are professionals and that is one thing that we do ask is that people be serious about their work and serious about their inventory. So we will look at their resume, their experience, and at the quality of their work. It needs to be professionally crafted.”
And professional it is as some of the artists make more than $6,000 in sales on etsy like Fincher. She has also sold some of her art that has appeared on the Netflix movie “Metal Lords” in 2020. Hulu also bought some pieces for the series “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.”
“Our intention is to provide an opportunity for ourselves and for people who are interested to sell their work directly to the customers in a more retail setting as opposed to the kind of intimidating, static gallery that some people find uncomfortable,” Foxx said.
The gallery is open only on Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They sell contemporary art pieces, watercolor paintings, coasters, ceramics, oil paintings, sculptures, fused-glass, and jewelry. Current members of the gallery includes Scott Foxx, Marcella Kuykendall, Laura Smith, Stacey Deline, Elizabeth Mobley, Candace Winkles-Fincher, and John Lebowitz.
