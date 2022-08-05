Co-Founder of the non-profit organization Impact West Georgia, Kathy Parsons, was able to establish a cooling facility for the homeless during the heat of the Georgia summer.

According to Parsons, First Baptist Church in Carrollton offered their fellowship hall for the cooling center that will be open from 1 p.m until 5 p.m. on days when the temperature is 95 and over or the heat index is over 100 degrees. The church has also provided a storage room for water and snacks offered by Impact West Georgia.

