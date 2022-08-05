Co-Founder of the non-profit organization Impact West Georgia, Kathy Parsons, was able to establish a cooling facility for the homeless during the heat of the Georgia summer.
According to Parsons, First Baptist Church in Carrollton offered their fellowship hall for the cooling center that will be open from 1 p.m until 5 p.m. on days when the temperature is 95 and over or the heat index is over 100 degrees. The church has also provided a storage room for water and snacks offered by Impact West Georgia.
Two signs have been created for the front of the church and for the White Street corner of the church property that will be posted on days the center will be open, per Parsons. There are snacks, water and prepared signs at the church that are ready to be used when needed.
“Thank you to those who help provide water and snacks. I have several volunteers lined up to work the center when needed as well. Thank you so much. So, the center is set and ready to go,” Parsons said in an email.
According to Parsons, Tim Padgett with emergency management contacts her as soon as he sees severe weather coming.
The ultimate goal of Impact West Georgia this summer was to offer some relief in this “extreme heat” to homeless and elderly who are “at a high risk,” per Parsons.
Since 2005, Impact West Georgia addresses the needs of the vulnerable population of Carroll County. According to Parsons, the organization operates under a “three-fold umbrella” which are homelessness, veteran services and adult and community education.
“We work to overcome tough challenges not addressed by other organizations,” Parsons said.
According to Parsons, the community needed a permanent facility where water and relief from extreme temperatures can be offered.
“Even construction workers and others who work outside will go home at night and get some relief. Often the homeless don’t even have access to enough water to stay hydrated in these extreme temperatures and have no respite even at night. Our goal is a permanent shelter so access to help is readily available whenever it is needed,” Parsons said.
According to the CDC, while heat related deaths and illnesses are preventable, there are over 67,000 emergency room visits due to heat every year, almost 10,000 hospitalizations each year and 702 deaths.
On the Coalition for the Homeless website, the first thing they list for the homeless is to find a cooling center.
“If one must be exposed to extreme heat it is imperative that they stay hydrated and out of the sun when possible. Keep socks clean and dry, all of which may be impossible for the homeless,” Parsons said.
According to Parsons, the community can assist the homeless during this summer by having water available in the car. Parsons said the water won’t keep the homeless from experiencing heat related illness, but it is helpful for hydration.
Parsons welcomes the community to contact her at kparsons@impactwestga.org or 770-834-4007 if anyone has any further questions or would like to become a volunteer.
“West Georgia is a wonderful place to live. The community and our city and county officials care. We have to work together and make a concerted effort to make sure that everyone in our community feels safe and that those less fortunate are not alone in their struggles, often to just survive,” Parsons said.
