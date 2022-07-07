A cooling center on days when the temperature reaches 95-degrees or higher is being made available in Carrollton by a local non-profit organization.
According to Kathy Parsons of Impact West Georgia, the cooling center, which is located at the First Baptist Church in Carrollton, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. each day when the air temperature registers at least 95-degrees.
Also, cold water and light snacks will be provided, noted Parsons.
The First Baptist Church is located in downtown Carrollton at the corner of Newnan Street and Dixie Street across from the east side of the Carroll County Court House. Entry to the cooling center should be made from the South White Street side of the building across from the Stallings Community Center.
Parsons said that volunteers are need to staff the cooling center. To contact her about volunteering or to ask for additional information, call Parsons at 770-834-4007.
Established in 2004, Impact West Georgia has a mission statement that focuses on empowering individuals and uplifting an entire community. Among its goals is to assist vulnerable people overcome tough challenges, such as homelessness, illiteracy, and access to healthcare.
