One of my favorite children’s books is When You Give A Mouse A Cookie (author Laura Numeroff). It’s about a mouse, but it’s really about us humans (especially toddler ones, of which I might still be one). One thing leads to another and next thing you know, we’re on a whole different path. Then it all winds back ‘round to the beginning.

My “cookie” hunt started some time ago, when I began obsessing about the backsplash in our 1902 Queen Victorian kitchen. Well, it probably started when the ceiling fan died. Those things have never been the prettiest item to put over your kitchen island, but they sure help Mama stay cool while she gets supper on the table. In fact, when we moved here, I had my husband remove an ancient light fixture and put up an oscillating monstrosity so that I could bear the Georgia heat while I worked over the hot stove (barefoot always). I boxed up the old one, labeled it respectfully and put it in the attic, for future owners to find. Pragmatism has its place, even in a beautiful, very mature home. Don’t tell anyone, but I have painted some of the orangey trim with Sherwin Williams Antique White in places, because one can only take so much of that shade of orange before depression takes over. When we’re dead and gone and someone else buys this place, they can get busy stripping it if they want to.

