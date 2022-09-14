Carroll County deputies re-arrested a Rome man on the same day of his release from the Carroll County jail for an unrelated crime after he allegedly broke into the cars of law enforcement parked at the jail from where he was released.

Tavares Herrington, 22, of Rome, was arrested Sept. 10, after he was witnessed on camera allegedly entering law enforcement vehicles in the parking lot of the Carroll County Jail and burglarizing the home of his “old fraternity brothers."

