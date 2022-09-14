Carroll County deputies re-arrested a Rome man on the same day of his release from the Carroll County jail for an unrelated crime after he allegedly broke into the cars of law enforcement parked at the jail from where he was released.
Tavares Herrington, 22, of Rome, was arrested Sept. 10, after he was witnessed on camera allegedly entering law enforcement vehicles in the parking lot of the Carroll County Jail and burglarizing the home of his “old fraternity brothers."
Herrington allegedly entered two vehicles belonging to law enforcement and attempted to gain entry to several more, according to the report. Deputies were able to identify Herrington from the surveillance footage easily because he had just been released at the time of the thefts, per the report.
A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was issued to Carrollton Police Department and the University of West Georgia Police Department for Herrington since he has been arrested in their jurisdiction on Sept. 7 for allegedly loitering, prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
A UWGPD corporal advised deputies that Herrington scanned into one of the fraternity houses on Sept. 7, so deputies went to look for him there. Members of the fraternity told law enforcement that Herrington was not there, but “he had been acting very strange lately.”
A short time after this interaction, Carroll County dispatch stated that Herrington was at a residence in the 300 block of Orange Pass “possibly breaking into the residence.” Upon arrival by deputies, through the window, Herrington could be seen still wearing the hooded sweatshirt he allegedly had stolen from one of the officers' vehicles in the jail parking lot.
Herrington was also able to be seen allegedly eating cookies while standing next to the couch in the living room, per the report. Deputies knocked on the door of the residence and Herrington eventually answered and was placed under arrest. It was noted in the report that to place him under arrest deputies had to remove “a red solo cup full of cookies from his hand.”
During the search of Herrington, deputies located currency missing from one of the officer’s vehicles that was burglarized. It was able to be identified because it was exactly as the officer described, 50 one dollar bills wrapped in a currency band. Several bracelets belonging to a different officer were located as well, per the report.
The residents of the home on Orange Pass spoke with deputies and stated that Herrington was an old fraternity brother, and they did not allow him inside due to being informed by other fraternity members that they should call the police if they see him. They believe he was able to enter after a resident left the door unlocked to walk their dog. The residents decided to prosecute.
Inside the residence, deputies searched and located a county issued radio on the floor next to the couch Herrington was standing beside, one of the officer’s Georgia driver’s license, a camera belonging to one of the officers, and a missing Glock pistol. All of these items plus several more were returned to the officers, according to the report.
Herrington was transported to the Carroll County jail again for two counts of entering auto for gaining entry into and stealing items from two officers, six counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony for attempting to gain entry into the other six vehicles in the parking lot and burglary in the first degree for entering the home on Orange Pass and stealing the cookies that he was observed consuming.
Herrington is currently in the Carroll County Jail with a $25,000 bond set.
