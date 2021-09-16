Schuyler Cook, DO, has joined West Georgia Internal Medicine and the medical staff of Tanner Health System to provide care to patients in Carrollton.
This expansion allows the practice to continue providing the quality of care that meets the needs of patients in west Georgia.
Dr. Cook earned her doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the University of Pikeville in Pikeville, Kentucky. She completed her internal medicine residency in Chillicothe, Ohio.
She is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and the American Academy of Osteopathy.
Dr. Cook joins A. Simone Berard, MD; William R. Berard, MD, PharmD; Joanne Gaw, MD; J. Lee Stringfellow, MD; Kevin Webster, MD; and Jessi Stockham, FNP-C, at West Georgia Internal Medicine.
The medical staff at West Georgia Internal Medicine are dedicated to providing outstanding health care services close to home for families in the community.
More information is available online at internalmd.com or by calling 770-834-6208.
West Georgia Internal Medicine is located at 705 Dixie Street, Suite 300, in Carrollton.
