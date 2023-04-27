Carrollton High School junior Madelynn Cook will be headed to Georgia Southern University in Statesboro this summer to participate in the prestigious Governor’s Honors Program.
Known as GHP, the Governor’s Honors Program is a four-week residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors. Students who attend public, private, and home schools are eligible for nomination in one of 20 subject areas.
Cook, who will compete in communicative arts, will attend the program June 18 through July 15.
CHS semifinalists include juniors Gretchen Ellerbee, JaeTerious Lambert and Connor Haley who are alternates. If selected, Ellerbee will study dance, and Lambert and Haley will focus on music.
Alternates will be notified in May if a slot becomes available in their area of concentration.
Carrollton High School has a strong legacy of producing GHP finalists. Three CHS students were selected for the program in 2012 and 2013, four in 2014, one in 2015, four in 2016, five in 2017, and six last year, which set a new record for the highest number of CHS students selected in a single year.
