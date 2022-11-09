“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
(Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. Opens in theaters on November 11.)
Following up a groundbreaking success like “Black Panther” would be a daunting task under ordinary circumstances. Tragically, filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s return to Wakanda is anything but. He was in the process of crafting the sequel when star Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer, an illness he kept hidden from everyone outside his family and a few trusted friends.
Coogler and the rest of Boseman’s Marvel colleagues were rocked by the heartbreaking news, much like the rest of the world. Then, after taking time to mourn and reassess, the director began the unenviable process of making another “Black Panther” movie without the once-in-a-generation actor who played the title character.
The end result is the poignant “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hits theaters this weekend. While Marvel’s latest installment has a few issues that keep it from achieving true greatness, the movie is far better than anyone could’ve expected considering the nearly impossible situation that created it.
The plot is relatively simple: returning characters Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. When a new threat emerges, they must seek assistance from Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to determine Wakanda’s future.
Even without factoring in Boseman’s untimely death and his immense legacy, production on “Wakanda Forever” was difficult. In addition to strict Covid protocols on set, an actress with highly publicized anti-vaxx opinions and a considerable lack of PR training was thrust into the lead role and promptly sidelined by injuries. While Coogler shot other portions of the film as she healed, rumors and speculation escalated. I tend to ignore stuff like that (think about the chaotic nature of most workplaces, then imagine almost everyone has the ego that comes with being rich and famous), but it even gave me pause for a bit.
Fortunately, none of that behind-the-scenes drama bleeds through onto the screen. Wright is fantastic as Shuri, an entertaining supporting character in the original who becomes the franchise’s primary protagonist via circumstances no one wanted. I can’t imagine the joy of getting a promotion of such magnitude while also mourning why it needed to happen. Nevertheless, she proves more than up to the challenge.
This Shuri isn’t the light, funny version of herself she was in the first film, but that’s because she has experienced far more death and destruction in the years since Thanos snapped half the universe out of existence. Factor in the loss of her beloved older brother — along with other emotionally devastating events that occur in this installment — and it’s easy to understand why the light in her eyes has dimmed considerably.
While Wright is the clear standout, several of her co-stars make memorable impressions. Early buzz has Bassett gunning for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, and I think there’s an outside shot at a nomination considering the category is pretty weak this year. Returning actors Duke, Gurira and Nyong’o are also fantastic. So is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams — aka Ironheart — a character who will undoubtedly return for future MCU installments now that there’s a Tony Stark-sized hole at the center of the hero lineup.
The strongest aspect of “Wakanda Forever” is the narrative thread about colonization and its external threats that Coogler and his co-writer Joe Robert Cole established via Michael B. Jordan’s dangerously charismatic Erik Killmonger (arguably the greatest antagonist the MCU has produced) in the original film. This time around, the political intrigue revolves around the isolationist Namor (Tenoch Huerta, making a big impression in his blockbuster debut), king of Talokan — an underwater empire whose philosophy is to kill anyone who threatens its peaceful existence.
Once again, the “bad guy” isn’t a true villain since his argument makes a lot of sense. It’s his methods that bring Wakanda and Talokan to the brink of war just as the U.S., France and other countries are escalating tensions because T’Challa is dead.
What doesn’t work in “Wakanda Forever,” a big concern since it takes up so much of the 161-minute running time, is all the table setting for future MCU films and Disney+ series. I’ve gotten used to it at this point in Marvel’s history, but that doesn’t make it any less painful.
Freeman continues to be solid in his role as Wakanda’s American ally, but he’s in a totally different movie than the rest of the characters. Another familiar face is also fun (at this point, I have no idea which cast members are spoilers), but it’s getting to the point where I need to know why they’ve made so many appearances in recent movies/shows. It’s clearly building to a bigger role in the ongoing conflict, but the lack of information is starting to wear thin.
“Wakanda Forever” doesn’t need help from critics and others who have less-than-positive things to say — those people are going to be ignored anyway. But the movie does emphasize both the strengths and weakness of Marvel’s current strategy when it comes to doing right by old characters while setting up new ones. We’re running out of legacy titles, so I’m curious to see what the future holds for the reigning champion of blockbuster cinema.
Grade: B
